Porter County approves $260,000 lawsuit settlement over lease

Harper and County Attorney Scott McClure helped prepare county officials for depositions as well as attending the 10-hour marathon mediation session last month in Merrillville, in addition to other work on the case.

It will take about 30 to 45 days to wrap up the lawsuit, McClure said. Normally, the wording of a settlement is hammered out during a successful mediation process, but government is different.

The County Council and Board of Commissioners met twice in joint closed-door executive sessions, once before the mediation and once afterward. “You can’t do straw polls. You can’t make final decisions,” McClure said, because of the Indiana Open Door Law.

The council voted 5-1 Tuesday night, with Councilman Andy Bozak dissenting, to appropriate the $260,000.

McClure said the county’s legal position remains unchanged — that the 1999 lease for the child support office to be housed at 15 N. Franklin St. was void from the start. County officials at the time weren’t aware that state law at the time required any local government entity, other than schools, planning to lease a facility to first gather 50 signatures from residents and have a 30-day public comment period before a lease is executed. That state law was changed in 2000, the year after the lease was signed.