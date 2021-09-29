Porter County approves $260,000 lawsuit settlement over lease

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday afternoon to approve a $260,000 settlement in the county’s lawsuit against 15 Franklin LLC over a lease for the former child support office.
Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, cast the vote against the settlement.
“There’s no argument that the lease is void, but the county did bear some responsibility,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said. The judge strongly recommended mediation, she said. The county faced substantial risk of a higher cost if the case went to trial.
County Council attorney Harold Harper said Wednesday if the case had gone to trial, the outcome was uncertain.
“There’s some genuine uncertainty involved with any sort of litigation,” he said. The poor reputation of government at all levels in this era is “certainly a concern” but not a deciding factor in deciding to settle rather than pursue a jury trial, he said.
The $260,000 settlement isn’t the full cost to the county. Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said the county has paid $32,327.98 so far to Newby, Lewis, Kaminski & Jones for the LaPorte law firm’s representation of Porter County in this process.
In addition, Harper said his contract with the county calls for a regular fee for routine matters and an hourly rate for extraordinary matters like this lawsuit.
Harper and County Attorney Scott McClure helped prepare county officials for depositions as well as attending the 10-hour marathon mediation session last month in Merrillville, in addition to other work on the case.
It will take about 30 to 45 days to wrap up the lawsuit, McClure said. Normally, the wording of a settlement is hammered out during a successful mediation process, but government is different.
The County Council and Board of Commissioners met twice in joint closed-door executive sessions, once before the mediation and once afterward. “You can’t do straw polls. You can’t make final decisions,” McClure said, because of the Indiana Open Door Law.
The council voted 5-1 Tuesday night, with Councilman Andy Bozak dissenting, to appropriate the $260,000.
McClure said the county’s legal position remains unchanged — that the 1999 lease for the child support office to be housed at 15 N. Franklin St. was void from the start. County officials at the time weren’t aware that state law at the time required any local government entity, other than schools, planning to lease a facility to first gather 50 signatures from residents and have a 30-day public comment period before a lease is executed. That state law was changed in 2000, the year after the lease was signed.
A contributing factor in deciding to settle, McClure said, was that even though the original lease wasn’t valid, “the party responsible for not doing something correct was government.”
In addition, because the county initiated the lawsuit, the county’s liability insurance wouldn’t pay any settlement.
The mediation session was arduous, with the county and 15 Franklin far apart on their proposed amounts to settle the case. “Everyone left mediation after about 10 hours feeling unhappy,” McClure said, which means middle ground was found.
Commissioner Biggs is still unhappy. “I think it’s imperative that the people understand how we got here,” he said Wednesday.
When the lease extension was approved at the Jan. 21, 2014, meeting, the council should have been told about it, Commissioner Biggs said. He was on the council at the time.
The purchase of 157 Franklin was pitched to the council in 2018 with the promise that an expensive lease would be ended, helping the county’s cash flow. For some of the council members, it was a deciding factor in their support of the purchase.
Bozak said Tuesday night that when the county decided to leave 15 Franklin, the county attorney and the council’s attorney advised that the lease was void, and he’s sticking with that advice.
“This is taxpayer money we’re spending,” he noted.