Porter County approves license plate reader

VALPARAISO —The Porter County Council has approved a new $17,000 license plate reader for Ind. 149 and U.S. 6, but not without discussion and dissent.
The county already has a license plate reader at Meridian Road and U.S. 6, Sheriff David Reynolds said. The next one of these devices is scheduled to be placed at Indian Boundary Road and Ind. 49.
“We’ve got 30 locations, ultimately,” he said, on a list of priorities.
LaPorte and Lake counties already have a number of these installed, Reynolds said.
License plate readers automatically scan license plates going through an intersection.
“If you don’t commit a crime, you’ve got nothing to worry about,” Reynolds said.
The sheriff’s department carefully studies traffic and where crimes are committed. That’s where the license plate readers come in.
If there’s a shooting in Valparaiso and the shooter’s vehicle heads north of Campbell Street, “we can track them,” Reynolds said. Even if a witness can only provide a partial plate number and a rough description of the vehicle, the license plate reader can quickly narrow it down.
The information goes to a national database in El Paso, Texas. It’s not real time, but close to it.
License plates wouldn’t be tracked for routine traffic violations. The readers are for tracking vehicles with suspected criminals inside, Reynolds said.
“The Chicago Police Department’s been using them for years,” he said.
License plate readers can also be handy for amber and silver alerts issued by the Indiana State Police. Those come across daily, he said.
The reader at Meridian and U.S. 6 has been in place about five months. “We’ve used it for several investigations,” Reynolds said.
His department is working with Portage officials to set up a virtual wall, tracking who goes in and out of Portage to help solve crimes, especially drug deals.
“I think this is an outstanding investment for the county,” Councilman Mike Brickner, R-at large, said.
Councilmen Andy Bozak, R-at large, and Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, voted against the spending request.
They said they were concerned about privacy issues and wanted to learn more about the devices, including the deployment strategy for future readers, before giving their approval.
In other business, the council denied Reynolds’ request for bit raises for three staff members following a restructuring in the sheriff’s department.
Reynolds proposed raises of $3,469 for the controller, $9,815 for a finance administrator (assistant controller) and $13,267 for a support services director. Those would be new titles for the three existing employees.
“It’s a restructuring of two departments and giving them the compensation they’re due because of their responsibilities,” he said.
Rivas, who serves as council president, told Reynolds he should have included that in his 2022 budget request.
“If I lose any of those three, I’m in a whole lot of trouble,” Reynolds said. “I cannot overemphasize — I cannot lose these people.” Some of his staff are looking for jobs that pay better, he said.
The council and Board of Commissioners approved a wage and salary study to offer the council guidance as it sets salaries for 2023 and beyond. “We didn’t set out on this wage study to just ignore it,” Rivas said. “I would hope by summertime, we would have that information back.”
Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, noted the salaries would come out of the sheriff’s budget, not the general fund.
The request was denied for lack of a motion.