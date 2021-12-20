Porter County approves license plate reader

License plates wouldn’t be tracked for routine traffic violations. The readers are for tracking vehicles with suspected criminals inside, Reynolds said.

“The Chicago Police Department’s been using them for years,” he said.

License plate readers can also be handy for amber and silver alerts issued by the Indiana State Police. Those come across daily, he said.

The reader at Meridian and U.S. 6 has been in place about five months. “We’ve used it for several investigations,” Reynolds said.

His department is working with Portage officials to set up a virtual wall, tracking who goes in and out of Portage to help solve crimes, especially drug deals.

“I think this is an outstanding investment for the county,” Councilman Mike Brickner, R-at large, said.

Councilmen Andy Bozak, R-at large, and Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, voted against the spending request.

They said they were concerned about privacy issues and wanted to learn more about the devices, including the deployment strategy for future readers, before giving their approval.