Porter County auditor to detail ARPA process

VALPARAISO — Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik, who is leading the county’s American Rescue Plan Act budget process, is planning two sessions to explain how her office will handle the money.
The ARPA Fiscal Recovery Funds: Compliance and Monitoring sessions will be 11 a.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room chambers of the Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. Both presentations are open to the public.
The county’s $33 million comes from ARPA’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds section.
This week’s presentations will be similar to Urbanik’s Feb. 8 sessions. The talks will include a discussion of the eligible uses of the Fiscal Recovery Funds under the U.S. Treasury Department’s final rule, an update on Porter County government’s ARPA expenditures, and audit compliance requirements.
The Board of Commissioners and County Council approved a new process to determine how the remaining nearly $29 million should be spent. Public input is invited at the county’s website, porterco.org, as well as at meetings of the steering committee and subcommittees being formed now.
People are also reading…
Citizens can apply for available seats on those committees by visiting the county’s website. Applications are due March 8.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Arcade bar, McDonald's, bridal boutique and photography studio opening, Butler Winery and Roxxy's close
Open
Vintage games
Closed
Renovated
Grand reopening
Relocating
Closed
Expanding
Coming soon
Back
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Mediterranean restaurant, Bubble tea and poke place, Puerto Rican eatery, chicken and fish joint, men's clothing store and music venue opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Mediterranean restaurant, Bubble tea and poke place, Puerto Rican eatery, chicken and fish joint, men's clothing st…