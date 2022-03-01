Porter County auditor to detail ARPA process

VALPARAISO — Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik, who is leading the county’s American Rescue Plan Act budget process, is planning two sessions to explain how her office will handle the money.

The ARPA Fiscal Recovery Funds: Compliance and Monitoring sessions will be 11 a.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room chambers of the Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. Both presentations are open to the public.

The county’s $33 million comes from ARPA’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds section.

This week’s presentations will be similar to Urbanik’s Feb. 8 sessions. The talks will include a discussion of the eligible uses of the Fiscal Recovery Funds under the U.S. Treasury Department’s final rule, an update on Porter County government’s ARPA expenditures, and audit compliance requirements.

The Board of Commissioners and County Council approved a new process to determine how the remaining nearly $29 million should be spent. Public input is invited at the county’s website, porterco.org, as well as at meetings of the steering committee and subcommittees being formed now.

Citizens can apply for available seats on those committees by visiting the county’s website. Applications are due March 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.