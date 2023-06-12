VALPARAISO — Citing dismal state health statistics, the Porter County Board of Health advanced a major recommendation to the Board of Commissioners in favor of opting in for a major boost in additional state funding.

Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, wrote the legislation that would give Porter County $4 million more a year to boost state spending.

Indiana has “fantastic” rankings when it comes to the economy, economic development, job creation, “any kind of economic measure you can use,” he said. “When you look at health care, it’s like we’re looking at a different country. When you look at our numbers, they are appalling.”

Life expectancy is trending higher everywhere in the United States except Indiana, he added.

Nationally, Indiana ranks:

• 45th in smoking and tobacco use.

• 46th in obesity.

• 43rd in mental health.

• 41st in childhood immunizations (by age 35 months).

• 45th in public health funding.

Indiana’s per-capita spending on public health is so far below the national average, Charbonneau said, that even if every county were funded at the same amount as the best-funded county, Indiana would still be below the national average.

Porter County’s per-capita funding is $12.50; the national average is $91. Across Indiana, the range is $1.75 to $81.

The Governor’s Public Health Commission, of which HealthLinc CEO Beth Wrobel was a member, studied public health extensively, analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of the current system and identifying ways to improve it.

Lack of public health funding contributes to higher rates of infant mortality, smoking and chronic diseases, higher medical costs and decreased life expectancy, according to the commission.

County Health Department Administrator Sheila Paul said Indiana’s life expectancy is two years lower than the national average. Within Indiana, there is a nine-year gap in life expectancy between counties.

Charbonneau’s Senate Bill 4, enacted into law, gives counties the opportunity to opt in for additional public health funding. By opting in, Porter County could gain $4 million a year from the state for public health, with the county chipping in $1.25 million.

By opting out, the county would remain funded at the existing level but lose ground to inflation, Paul explained. “I’m fearful that if we do not get this sustained funding will will get a nose dive,” she said. “This is a historic step forward for the health of all Hoosiers.”

If the county opts in, it would get half of the “new normal” amount next year. That would be used for planning how to spend the money on core services like vital statistics, testing, childhood lead screening, immunizations and more.

The county’s plan includes creating a care team that includes a social worker and telehealth support. Paul hopes money could be set aside to help hardship cases like people who can’t afford essential septic or sewer repairs.

“We know that we need to use data-driven results to guide our programming,” Paul said. Some of the money would be used to upgrade data processing equipment to generate the data needed to guide the planning next year, she said.

The seven-member board cast four votes to recommend that the commissioners approve opting in for the increased state funding. Member Jessica Jepsen, appointed to the board this year, abstained, saying she would need more time to learn how the money would be spent. The other two new appointees were absent.

Paul said the county would reach out to partner agencies soon for help in determining how to spend the additional money: “It’s not just the health department deciding what’s going on and what’s best for our community.”

County Council member Sylvia Graham, D-at large, supports the plan. “This is an opportunity that doesn’t come along very often,” she said. The long-time council member has a background in nursing.

Wrobel said she spent two years examining the state’s health care system. “This is a turning point for not only Porter County but all of Indiana,” she said. “Employers look at what are our health outcomes.”

Center Township trustee Jesse Harper spoke forcefully in support of the new funding: “If you applied for this board and you don’t want to put the work in to receive this funding, maybe you should resign.

“If you do not support childhood immunizations, be transparent. Let us know that.”

Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Tim Weiss moved to Porter County four years ago. “One of the biggest shocks when we moved here is the lack of health services, particularly mental health services,” he said.

Many, but not all, in the audience showed their support of the plan.

“This bill will only support the tyranny of Governor Holcomb,” said Dawn Miller of Valparaiso, a vocal opponent of mask mandates during the pandemic.

“Philosophically, I tend to be a free-market person,” said Devorah Silvert of Valparaiso. “I don’t know that throwing money at things ever solves problems.”