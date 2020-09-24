Porter County boosts budget for election costs

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s election spending is being boosted this year, but next year it will drop considerably.
That's because other than a few expected school referendums, there won’t be any elections next year.
In Indiana, elections are held three of every four years. On the off year, the school district or other agency holding a referendum has to pay for the cost of the special election.
The Porter County Council, during a 2021 budget session on Tuesday, set aside enough money for the Board of Elections and Registration in 2021 to cover the upfront cost of those special elections, with the understanding the county will be reimbursed for them.
The budget reduction next year for that agency will be $258,750, but it will need to be added back in 2022, when mid-term elections are held.
The office will also be moving to a single director next year. In previous years, the office had co-directors, one Democrat and one Republican. That changes in 2021, based on a change in state law.
The council voted in its regular session Tuesday to shift money around for the 2020 general election.
That includes $70,000 to pay poll workers, $70,000 for ballots and coding, $19,500 for envelopes and other supplies for absentee ballots, $25,000 for new software for keeping track of poll workers, $5,000 for hourly employees, $1,000 for election night workers, $2,000 for an attorney, and $2,000 for other supplies needed to run the election.
That adds up to $194,500 for the unusual election.
One of the reasons for the transfers is the votemobile was purchased this year. The multipurpose vehicle is used to delivery election equipment and other materials to polling places and is used as a mobile polling place.
“It was very helpful during the shortened early vote process we had” in the primary, Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said.
The votemobile saw more ballots cast than at the early voting site in Union Township, Bailey said.
Absentee ballots are popular this year, particularly because of the pandemic, she said.
“We’ve already sent out 8,800 ballots,” Bailey said.
The previous record for an entire election was 3,000.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 5, so the number will continue to grow.
Absentee ballots are expensive for the county, because it takes an envelope to send the ballot and an envelope to receive it. Each ballot is personalized for the voter, too, to reflect the races and questions for the precinct where that person lives.
The staff has been working long hours to get all those ballots sent out.
“I’m feeling concerned about the hours,” Bailey said. “Our hourly funds are depleted.”
Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-Large, told Bailey to not worry about labor costs in the remaining few weeks before the election. The council would prefer to pay more money for employees’ extra hours than to see an election debacle, he said.
