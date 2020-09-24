Porter County boosts budget for election costs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s election spending is being boosted this year, but next year it will drop considerably.

That's because other than a few expected school referendums, there won’t be any elections next year.

In Indiana, elections are held three of every four years. On the off year, the school district or other agency holding a referendum has to pay for the cost of the special election.

The Porter County Council, during a 2021 budget session on Tuesday, set aside enough money for the Board of Elections and Registration in 2021 to cover the upfront cost of those special elections, with the understanding the county will be reimbursed for them.

The budget reduction next year for that agency will be $258,750, but it will need to be added back in 2022, when mid-term elections are held.

The office will also be moving to a single director next year. In previous years, the office had co-directors, one Democrat and one Republican. That changes in 2021, based on a change in state law.

The council voted in its regular session Tuesday to shift money around for the 2020 general election.