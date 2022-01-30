Porter County buying 2 Health Dept. vehicles

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Health Department is getting two new vehicles, one of them to help its response to the pandemic.

Department Administrator Letty Zepeda got permission from the County Council to spend $84,000 to buy the vehicles and $200,000 for COVID vaccine and test site employees.

One of the new vehicles will be for the nursing division and one for the environmental division.

“We’re testing and vaccinating almost every day,” Zepeda said, and the single vehicle used for both divisions has been racking up a lot of miles.

Councilman Andy Bozak, R-at large, asked Zepeda about testing sites serving the Chesterton area.

“That’s one of the pop-ups we’re concerned about,” Zepeda said. Another, on Roosevelt Road in Valparaiso, wasn’t allowed because the Health Department wasn’t satisfied with what they proposed, she said.

Sites under investigation in the county remain closed, Zepeda said.

The Health Department regularly shares information on social media as well as on the county’s website to let people know about available testing sites in the county.

At-home testing kits are useful, but the Health Department sees a number of patients who want confirmation of an at-home kit’s result. Schools want something more solid than an at-home kit’s result, she said.

A strike team will come to Porter County this week, which will help the department respond to the COVID emergency, she said.

In other business, the council delayed action on a request to change an assistant director into a deputy director for the E-911 operation. The council wants its attorney to weigh in on the ramifications of the title change — the salary will remain the same — before saying yes.

Toni Downing, chief deputy auditor, explained to the council that a deputy director can sign off on some paperwork that an assistant director cannot. The difference is being officially deputized, she said.

E-911 Director Tony Stua said it would be helpful for a deputy to be able to sign off on payroll when he’s on vacation. But that’s something only the director can do, Downing said.

That was the practice in the department before he took over, Stua said. That raised eyebrows.

If that was the practice before, shouldn’t the auditor’s office have caught it, Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, asked.

The council also punted action until next month on Sheriff David Reynolds’ request to spend $250,000 for license plate readers at various locations throughout the county. This technology is helpful when solving cases like drug trafficking as well as amber alerts and silver alerts.

But the legal ad announcing the request said $25,000 instead of $250,000, council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, pointed out. It needs to be advertised again.

