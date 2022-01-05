Porter County candidates begin signing up for 2022 primary races

VALPARAISO — After a year’s respite in 2021, it’s officially election season again. Candidates began filing for public office Wednesday.

Porter County Recorder Chuck Harris filed for reelection first thing Wednesday morning, then returned soon after to file his candidacy for a GOP state convention delegate.

“I’ve got the best office staff in the county,” Harris said, prompting objections from the workers at the Elections & Registration office at whose counter he was standing.

“I love my job,” he said. Unlike his previous job as coroner, Harris doesn’t have to wake up in the night on official business and deal with with unpleasant situations.

Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey was also among the first to file her paperwork. She’s seeking a second term.

“I got here right at 8:30,” she said. “I waited in line.”

The first hour that candidates are able to file for office and the last hour — from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 4 this year — are generally the busiest, she said.