Porter County candidates begin signing up for 2022 primary races

VALPARAISO — After a year’s respite in 2021, it’s officially election season again. Candidates began filing for public office Wednesday.
Porter County Recorder Chuck Harris filed for reelection first thing Wednesday morning, then returned soon after to file his candidacy for a GOP state convention delegate.
“I’ve got the best office staff in the county,” Harris said, prompting objections from the workers at the Elections & Registration office at whose counter he was standing.
“I love my job,” he said. Unlike his previous job as coroner, Harris doesn’t have to wake up in the night on official business and deal with with unpleasant situations.
Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey was also among the first to file her paperwork. She’s seeking a second term.
“I got here right at 8:30,” she said. “I waited in line.”
The first hour that candidates are able to file for office and the last hour — from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 4 this year — are generally the busiest, she said.
There are a lot of slots to fill on the ballot in Porter County. Up for election this year are county commissioner District 2 (center), an open seat with incumbent Jeff Good announcing he isn’t seeking reelection; County Council districts 1 through 4; county clerk; county auditor; county recorder; county assessor; county sheriff and county coroner; township trustee and township board members for all 12 townships; Portage Township assessor; Democratic Party precinct committeemen, and Democratic and Republican state convention delegates.
In addition, Kouts voters will choose Town Council members for Districts 2 and 4.
The deadline to register to vote in Indiana’s primary election is April 4.
Candidates who signed up on the first day of filing include County Councilman Mike Brickner, a Republican, for county commissioner in District 2; Duneland School Board member Ronald “Red" Stone, a Republican, for County Council District 1; Democratic incumbent Greg Simms, for County Council District 3; incumbent County Clerk Jessica Bailey, for reelection; Democrat Toni Downing, for County Auditor; incumbent County Recorder Chuck Harris, a Democrat, for reelection. Republican incumbent Cyndi Dykes is seeking a second term as county coroner. Valparaiso Police Chief Jeffrey Balon, a Republican, is running for sheriff.
Candidates filing for township races so far include Republican Casey Schmidt, for Center Township trustee; Republicans Stephen R. Buck, an incumbent, and Nicole A. Caylor for Center Township Board; incumbent Janice (Jan) M. Meyers for Jackson Township trustee; Republican incumbent Matt Keiser, for Liberty Township trustee; Republican incumbent Lee Kleist, for Morgan Township Board; Democratic incumbent Alta Neri, for Portage Township assessor; and Republican incumbent Bryan Waisanen for Union Township Board.