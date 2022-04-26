Porter County CASA volunteers band together to be voices for vulnerable

Through an unprecedented pandemic, volunteers have banded together with a common goal: Be a voice for those who need help. For Court Appointed Special Advocates, that means protecting children in vulnerable situations, a director of a local group said.

"CASAs become hands, feet and the voice for innocent children who need advocacy and help in our community," Porter County CASA Program Director Sarah Fink said. "What our volunteers do is meaningful, and we do not take for granted that they are here."

During April, which is volunteer appreciation month and child abuse prevention and awareness month, Fink said she wants to shine a spotlight on those who have held strong in the ranks through challenging times.

"They have shown such commitment over the course of these last two years during the COVID pandemic, and it seems especially fitting to recognize them publicly this year," Fink said.

CASA volunteers advocate for children who enter the legal system through no fault of their own, working to get to know each child's needs and background in order to speak for their best interests and safety.

Currently there are 73 CASA volunteers in Porter County, with a class of nine in training this month. By mid-May, the organization will have more than 80 volunteers.

Fink said volunteer numbers continue to increase steadily, with the volunteer base growing 52% since 2016.

"There are CASA programs in 88 of the 92 counties in Indiana, and many of them have experienced tremendous challenges in retaining and recruiting volunteers in these past two years," Fink said. "I was grateful to be able to relay to our volunteers in last month’s newsletter that we have continued to serve all children in need of services with CASA volunteers in these challenging years largely because they have stayed the course, and because we live in a unique community of people willing to help."

However, there was a point where the need outweighed the demand a few years ago.

After 2017, the number of children in need of an advocate in Porter County was nearly at its peak, with close to 400 children. During this time, Fink was given a new role, created to handle the overflow of cases.

"Although the number of children we served last year represents a 33% decrease from five years ago at the height of the opioid crisis, experienced staff in the field of child welfare know that trends vary and tend to have a wave-like effect, so we are never complacent in our recruitment efforts," Fink said.

Fink began as a volunteer in 2011 after a friend told her about her experience with her adoptive son and CASA. She then became a staff advocate and was later promoted to director in 2016.

"The opioid epidemic was just beginning to spike in Porter County, and I experienced somewhat of a baptism by fire in that transition," Fink said.

When it comes to those they represent, volunteer Pam Staub said "they just want to be kids."

"It is a great feeling when they get to know you and trust you and you are greeted with a big smile when you visit," Staub said.

Staub has been a volunteer since fall 2018 with the goal of touching each child's life she becomes involved in.

"You may not be able to fix all the craziness in the world, but you can help one child at a time," Staub said. "Oftentimes, just changing the trajectory of their life in the slightest degree can land them in a much better place. I can honestly say that in the last case I handled, the young boy involved was helped and I feel his life will be immeasurably improved.”

For volunteer Tracy Gapinski, of Valparaiso, the reason she become a volunteer started in her own childhood as a survivor of abuse. Though being in CASA can be emotional and challenging at times, she finds joy in the journey.

“I see families smile and laugh, and it is a special thing to be a part of someone’s growth," Gapinski said.

Sarah Arnold, of Valparaiso, was inspired to serve the organization by her background as an attorney.

“My eyes have been opened to a segment of our community that I think many people would prefer to overlook, and for that I am grateful," Arnold said. "I have enjoyed being in court, writing reports, and have a huge appreciation for the service providers, particularly the DCS case managers. I am honored to have the opportunity to make a difference and to be able to contribute to our community and help make the life of a child better.”

Working with the other advocates, Fink said she feels grateful and inspired.

"Our volunteers all come from different walks of life — different backgrounds, careers, political and religious affiliations — but all have decided at one point to take a step for children whose chance for a better life path can depend, in part, on their advocacy," Fink said.

Those interested in learning more or becoming involved can visit portercountycasa.org or the Indiana CASA directory to find more local groups. The Porter County CASA organization can be reached at 219-464-9585, or visit the office at 253 West Lincolnway in Valparaiso.

