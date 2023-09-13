VALPARAISO — A member of the Porter County Board of Health was removed from her position due to comments she made about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to members of the county commission.

The former board member, Jessica Jepsen, wrote a comment in the Lake Central Class of 2003 Reunion Facebook group Aug. 21 pertaining to the death of a former classmate. She speculated the cause of death could be due to receiving the vaccine.

"I hope this is not a case of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine," Jepsen wrote. "As a county health board member we are receiving lots of peer reviewed studies from the community about how deadly this vaccine is."

Jepsen's comments created contention on social media. The Board of Health released a statement on Facebook Aug. 30 that said, "Personal opinions of Board of Health members do not represent the position of the Porter County Board of Health or the Porter County Health Department as a whole."

The vote was not on the meeting agenda, but Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, introduced the topic at the end of the meeting prior to public comment. He made a motion to remove Jepsen from the board.

"Her stated and written comments, or views, are contrary to the statutory duties of the health board," Biggs said. "We cannot allow that."

However, Biggs said he does not think everything Jepsen said was wrong. He said they will not replace her with a "voice that will not dissent and just go with the crowd."

Jepsen was named to the board in January. She was a vocal critic of mask mandates during the pandemic.

Commissioner Laura Shurr Blaney, D-South, seconded the motion.

"There is a certain decorum level that needs to be upheld on any board," Blaney said. "Whether we agree with the opinions of the board members or not is irrelevant to that professionalism."

Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, said when someone is speaking on behalf of a company, board or entity, they have certain responsibilities with their first amendment right of free speech.

"The problem is there's no context on social media. People can take that social media post and do anything they want with it," Regnitz said. "That doesn't mean you can't express your views, but they should be expressed in the board's setting and not on social media."

Jepsen said she stands by the comment she made on the Facebook post about her classmate's death

She said she has asked the attorney of the Board of Health, David Hollenback, how she failed to perform her duty as a board member. Per Indiana Code, a health board member can be removed if they fail to show up to three consecutive board meetings, four board meetings in a calendar year or fail to perform the statutory duties of the office. She also alleged the board violated multiple statutes related to appointing a new person to the health administrator role on the board after a former member stepped down.

Hollenback said he did not play a role in the decision to remove Jepsen and directed reporters to the county commission. He denied any wrongdoing on behalf of the board's legal operations.

"The actions of the board of health have been in full compliance with Indiana law," Hollenback said.

Jepsen said thinks her situation has been politicized since May, when she said she first introduced various studies at a Board of Health meeting that allege the COVID-19 vaccine is not effective. She said she believes the vaccine is unsafe and said the studies prove her point, but did not get any response or feedback from the county commissioners or health department board members.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention maintains vaccination as the best protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death.

"I have no attachment being on the board or not," Jepsen said. "I am about supporting the community to the best of my ability with whatever information I can."

Kathy DeWitt, of Valparaiso, was present at the board meeting and said she applauds the commissioners for their decision to remove Jepsen. She praised the staff for their response during the pandemic and said they continue to provide thorough and accurate information to the citizens of the county.

“The staff at this health department are true heroes,” DeWitt said last week. “Dr. [Maria] Stamp has done an amazing job as the health officer. Some of these members were not qualified, or even in achieving the goals that have to do with the health and safety of our community.”

