Porter County commissioners approve ambulance services contract

VALPARAISO — After announcing in February that Porter County would defund ambulance service, the Board of Commissioners approved a new four-year contract in December.

The $450,000 annual subsidy for Northwest Health to provide ambulance service to areas not served by municipalities remains.

The company also will continue to use ambulance bases owned by the county.

If the county decided another ambulance is needed to serve the residents, the county would pay an additional $90,000 a year.

In February, Porter County Attorney Scott McClure warned the well from which the $450,000 a year is drawn is not being replenished. The service is funded by proceeds from the sale of Porter Hospital that are not invested by the Porter County Community Foundation.

“Maybe there’s a better way to deliver emergency services here,” Porter County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said in February.

The one-year contract approved for 2021 was $450,000, or half of the $900,000 it was just a few years ago.

“We’ve only got a couple of years at that burn rate left on this contract,” McClure said in February.