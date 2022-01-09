 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Porter County commissioners approve ambulance services contract
Porter County commissioners approve ambulance services contract

VALPARAISO — After announcing in February that Porter County would defund ambulance service, the Board of Commissioners approved a new four-year contract in December.

The $450,000 annual subsidy for Northwest Health to provide ambulance service to areas not served by municipalities remains.

The company also will continue to use ambulance bases owned by the county.

If the county decided another ambulance is needed to serve the residents, the county would pay an additional $90,000 a year.

In February, Porter County Attorney Scott McClure warned the well from which the $450,000 a year is drawn is not being replenished. The service is funded by proceeds from the sale of Porter Hospital that are not invested by the Porter County Community Foundation.

“Maybe there’s a better way to deliver emergency services here,” Porter County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said in February.

The one-year contract approved for 2021 was $450,000, or half of the $900,000 it was just a few years ago.

“We’ve only got a couple of years at that burn rate left on this contract,” McClure said in February.

The county still has some options. It could tell township trustees that the county is getting out of the ambulance business at a fixed date a few years in the future to give the trustees time to figure out a funding stream. Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st, mentioned that option in February.

That could include forming a fire territory or fire district, something Valparaiso and Center Township have done, for the fire departments to provide ambulance service. Portage and Valparaiso fire departments already do so. In fact, Portage is so busy that Fire Chief Randy Wilkening has strongly hinted to the City Council that his department could use another ambulance.

If a fire territory or fire district — there are subtle difference between the two — is created, it could create a property tax rate for providing both fire protection and EMS service. But it takes time to create the district, get everything set up and start collecting taxes to pay for the service.

In the meantime, the county is paying for the service with dwindling funds.

