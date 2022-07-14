Porter County commissioners approve ARPA spending proposal

VALPARAISO — Porter County is rare among its Indiana peers in making so much of its American Rescue Plan Act money available for uses outside county government, according to the Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners gave initial approval to the $33 million plan this week.
Many counties spent their entire ARPA grant on county government needs, Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.
“The reason we did what we did, and were able to do, is the way we’ve run this county,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.
“This is what I hoped for,” Vice President Laura Blaney, D-South, said. “I think we are funding some great things” because of the public’s involvement.
The county’s ARPA steering committee and four subcommittees devoted 25 meetings and more than 80 hours to the process of reviewing requests for funding, county Auditor Vicki Urbanik said.
The county received $24 million more in requests than could be granted — far more than was available — after it began seeking public input in February, she said.
In all, about 26 projects were funded, including more than 20 organizations outside county government.
“There is a great deal of enthusiasm for these projects,” some of which are game changers for the organizations, Urbanik said.
The commissioners approved a written agreement with Morgan Township for the first ARPA grant to a subrecipient. The township is using $11,000 for protective medical clothing for the township’s firefighters.
Good asked who would be on the hook if the federal government changes its final rule for determining how ARPA funding can be spent. The county would be held responsible, Urbanik said.
Urbanik is in her final year as auditor, unable to seek reelection because of term limits. “My goal is to have a real thorough and real thoughtful audit for each project,” she said, so her staff is gathering the appropriate information now rather than scrambling for the necessary records when it’s audit time.
The commissioners are set to vote on the ordinance again Aug. 2. The County Council also must approve the plan.
In other business, the county approved a $24,920 contract with Junkluggers to clean up a property at 143 N. 250 West, the first time the county has taken this kind of action.
There is so much debris on the property it will take an estimated 18 to 22 truckloads to haul it all away, county attorney Scott McClure said.
“This has been a long four years trying to kick this guy into compliance,” Good said. “I’m finally dealing with this now.”
Five years ago, the county began diverting money from fees charged for decks and other accessories into an unsafe building fund, which had $100,000 in it this year. The pandemic stopped the county from enforcement the past two years, Good said.
The commissioners also approved rezoning land for Heirloom subdivision, which would have Valparaiso sewer and water lines extended to it, despite neighbors’ objections.
Biggs cast the lone vote against the project. “I’ve got over 300 residents asking me not to do this. I’ve got one petitioner asking me to do this. To me, it’s a no-brainer,” he said.
Biggs had called for a delay until the next meeting, but that would have been past the deadline to make a decision, McClure said. Without the commissioners’ veto, the Plan Commission’s recommendation would have been final.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Den Asian Bistro, Bankquet pop-up restaurant, Spenga Fitness Center, Encore Car Wash, Potato Express opening; Consider the Lilies closing
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Glorious Coffee and Teas, Jamba, craft brewery and Esca Kitchen open
Effort to curb CEO pay failed, IU study finds
A new study found an effort by Congress to curb CEO pay has failed.
Professors from Indiana University, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and University of Texas examined a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that repealed an exemption allowing companies to deduct significant amounts of performance-based pay.
The legislation was supposed to shift the pay of top executives away from stock and performance bonuses "that can lead to a myopic emphasis on short-term results." The hope was to incentivize companies to implement cash-based fixed compensation instead.
But the study found the change in law ultimately had little effect. CEO compensation either stayed the same or grew.
"It's very politically amenable right now to say they're going to tax these corporations and these executives and it's going to reduce income inequality, but our research — and that of others — suggests that taxes are just not a big enough stick to change the structure or the magnitude of executive compensation," said Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting and a Weimer Faculty Fellow at the IU Kelley School of Business. "We found no statistical effects, which is counter to what Congress intended. We looked very hard and see no evidence of a reduction in CEO pay."
The journal Contemporary Accounting Research published the article, entitled "Examining the Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Executive Compensation." It was researched and written by Stomberg, University of Texas Associate Professor of Accounting Lisa De Simone and Booth Assistant Professor of Accounting Charles McClure. De Simone and McClure co-host the "Taxes for the Masses" podcast.
Their study looked at CEO pay before and after the tax policy change. It found no substantive differences in compensation mix, pay-performance sensitivity or total compensation.
Publicly traded companies were able to deduct up to $1 million in C-suite pay from their taxes since 1994, unless it was linked to company performance.
When Congress slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017, it got rid of that exemption. The study looked at CEO pay when the new tax rules took effect in 2017 and 2018 and then in 2019 and 2020.
"Even three full years after the law took effect, we didn't see any evidence of a reduction in CEO pay," she said.
The authors concluded tax regulation likely would not be effective at limiting executive compensation and reducing income inequality, a policy strategy pursued in cities like Portland and San Francisco.
"If Congress' fundamental assumption about the relative importance of taxes in the design of executive compensation is overstated, its ability to shift current compensation practices through changes in tax policy is also likely overstated," the authors said. "Our results and those from prior studies suggest increases in firms' cost of executive compensation do little to reduce its amount."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Den Asian Bistro, Bankquet pop-up restaurant, Spenga Fitness Center, Encore Car Wash, Potato Express opening; Consider the Lilies closing
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Glorious Coffee and Teas, Jamba, craft brewery and Esca Kitchen open
Effort to curb CEO pay failed, IU study finds
A new study found an effort by Congress to curb CEO pay has failed.
Professors from Indiana University, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and University of Texas examined a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that repealed an exemption allowing companies to deduct significant amounts of performance-based pay.
The legislation was supposed to shift the pay of top executives away from stock and performance bonuses "that can lead to a myopic emphasis on short-term results." The hope was to incentivize companies to implement cash-based fixed compensation instead.
But the study found the change in law ultimately had little effect. CEO compensation either stayed the same or grew.
"It's very politically amenable right now to say they're going to tax these corporations and these executives and it's going to reduce income inequality, but our research — and that of others — suggests that taxes are just not a big enough stick to change the structure or the magnitude of executive compensation," said Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting and a Weimer Faculty Fellow at the IU Kelley School of Business. "We found no statistical effects, which is counter to what Congress intended. We looked very hard and see no evidence of a reduction in CEO pay."
The journal Contemporary Accounting Research published the article, entitled "Examining the Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Executive Compensation." It was researched and written by Stomberg, University of Texas Associate Professor of Accounting Lisa De Simone and Booth Assistant Professor of Accounting Charles McClure. De Simone and McClure co-host the "Taxes for the Masses" podcast.
Their study looked at CEO pay before and after the tax policy change. It found no substantive differences in compensation mix, pay-performance sensitivity or total compensation.
Publicly traded companies were able to deduct up to $1 million in C-suite pay from their taxes since 1994, unless it was linked to company performance.
When Congress slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017, it got rid of that exemption. The study looked at CEO pay when the new tax rules took effect in 2017 and 2018 and then in 2019 and 2020.
"Even three full years after the law took effect, we didn't see any evidence of a reduction in CEO pay," she said.
The authors concluded tax regulation likely would not be effective at limiting executive compensation and reducing income inequality, a policy strategy pursued in cities like Portland and San Francisco.
"If Congress' fundamental assumption about the relative importance of taxes in the design of executive compensation is overstated, its ability to shift current compensation practices through changes in tax policy is also likely overstated," the authors said. "Our results and those from prior studies suggest increases in firms' cost of executive compensation do little to reduce its amount."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Den Asian Bistro, Bankquet pop-up restaurant, Spenga Fitness Center, Encore Car Wash, Potato Express opening; Consider the Lilies closing
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Glorious Coffee and Teas, Jamba, craft brewery and Esca Kitchen open
Effort to curb CEO pay failed, IU study finds
A new study found an effort by Congress to curb CEO pay has failed.
Professors from Indiana University, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and University of Texas examined a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that repealed an exemption allowing companies to deduct significant amounts of performance-based pay.
The legislation was supposed to shift the pay of top executives away from stock and performance bonuses "that can lead to a myopic emphasis on short-term results." The hope was to incentivize companies to implement cash-based fixed compensation instead.
But the study found the change in law ultimately had little effect. CEO compensation either stayed the same or grew.
"It's very politically amenable right now to say they're going to tax these corporations and these executives and it's going to reduce income inequality, but our research — and that of others — suggests that taxes are just not a big enough stick to change the structure or the magnitude of executive compensation," said Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting and a Weimer Faculty Fellow at the IU Kelley School of Business. "We found no statistical effects, which is counter to what Congress intended. We looked very hard and see no evidence of a reduction in CEO pay."
The journal Contemporary Accounting Research published the article, entitled "Examining the Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Executive Compensation." It was researched and written by Stomberg, University of Texas Associate Professor of Accounting Lisa De Simone and Booth Assistant Professor of Accounting Charles McClure. De Simone and McClure co-host the "Taxes for the Masses" podcast.
Their study looked at CEO pay before and after the tax policy change. It found no substantive differences in compensation mix, pay-performance sensitivity or total compensation.
Publicly traded companies were able to deduct up to $1 million in C-suite pay from their taxes since 1994, unless it was linked to company performance.
When Congress slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017, it got rid of that exemption. The study looked at CEO pay when the new tax rules took effect in 2017 and 2018 and then in 2019 and 2020.
"Even three full years after the law took effect, we didn't see any evidence of a reduction in CEO pay," she said.
The authors concluded tax regulation likely would not be effective at limiting executive compensation and reducing income inequality, a policy strategy pursued in cities like Portland and San Francisco.
"If Congress' fundamental assumption about the relative importance of taxes in the design of executive compensation is overstated, its ability to shift current compensation practices through changes in tax policy is also likely overstated," the authors said. "Our results and those from prior studies suggest increases in firms' cost of executive compensation do little to reduce its amount."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Den Asian Bistro, Bankquet pop-up restaurant, Spenga Fitness Center, Encore Car Wash, Potato Express opening; Consider the Lilies closing
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Glorious Coffee and Teas, Jamba, craft brewery and Esca Kitchen open
Effort to curb CEO pay failed, IU study finds
A new study found an effort by Congress to curb CEO pay has failed.
Professors from Indiana University, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and University of Texas examined a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that repealed an exemption allowing companies to deduct significant amounts of performance-based pay.
The legislation was supposed to shift the pay of top executives away from stock and performance bonuses "that can lead to a myopic emphasis on short-term results." The hope was to incentivize companies to implement cash-based fixed compensation instead.
But the study found the change in law ultimately had little effect. CEO compensation either stayed the same or grew.
"It's very politically amenable right now to say they're going to tax these corporations and these executives and it's going to reduce income inequality, but our research — and that of others — suggests that taxes are just not a big enough stick to change the structure or the magnitude of executive compensation," said Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting and a Weimer Faculty Fellow at the IU Kelley School of Business. "We found no statistical effects, which is counter to what Congress intended. We looked very hard and see no evidence of a reduction in CEO pay."
The journal Contemporary Accounting Research published the article, entitled "Examining the Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Executive Compensation." It was researched and written by Stomberg, University of Texas Associate Professor of Accounting Lisa De Simone and Booth Assistant Professor of Accounting Charles McClure. De Simone and McClure co-host the "Taxes for the Masses" podcast.
Their study looked at CEO pay before and after the tax policy change. It found no substantive differences in compensation mix, pay-performance sensitivity or total compensation.
Publicly traded companies were able to deduct up to $1 million in C-suite pay from their taxes since 1994, unless it was linked to company performance.
When Congress slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017, it got rid of that exemption. The study looked at CEO pay when the new tax rules took effect in 2017 and 2018 and then in 2019 and 2020.
"Even three full years after the law took effect, we didn't see any evidence of a reduction in CEO pay," she said.
The authors concluded tax regulation likely would not be effective at limiting executive compensation and reducing income inequality, a policy strategy pursued in cities like Portland and San Francisco.
"If Congress' fundamental assumption about the relative importance of taxes in the design of executive compensation is overstated, its ability to shift current compensation practices through changes in tax policy is also likely overstated," the authors said. "Our results and those from prior studies suggest increases in firms' cost of executive compensation do little to reduce its amount."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Den Asian Bistro, Bankquet pop-up restaurant, Spenga Fitness Center, Encore Car Wash, Potato Express opening; Consider the Lilies closing
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Glorious Coffee and Teas, Jamba, craft brewery and Esca Kitchen open
Effort to curb CEO pay failed, IU study finds
A new study found an effort by Congress to curb CEO pay has failed.
Professors from Indiana University, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and University of Texas examined a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that repealed an exemption allowing companies to deduct significant amounts of performance-based pay.
The legislation was supposed to shift the pay of top executives away from stock and performance bonuses "that can lead to a myopic emphasis on short-term results." The hope was to incentivize companies to implement cash-based fixed compensation instead.
But the study found the change in law ultimately had little effect. CEO compensation either stayed the same or grew.
"It's very politically amenable right now to say they're going to tax these corporations and these executives and it's going to reduce income inequality, but our research — and that of others — suggests that taxes are just not a big enough stick to change the structure or the magnitude of executive compensation," said Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting and a Weimer Faculty Fellow at the IU Kelley School of Business. "We found no statistical effects, which is counter to what Congress intended. We looked very hard and see no evidence of a reduction in CEO pay."
The journal Contemporary Accounting Research published the article, entitled "Examining the Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Executive Compensation." It was researched and written by Stomberg, University of Texas Associate Professor of Accounting Lisa De Simone and Booth Assistant Professor of Accounting Charles McClure. De Simone and McClure co-host the "Taxes for the Masses" podcast.
Their study looked at CEO pay before and after the tax policy change. It found no substantive differences in compensation mix, pay-performance sensitivity or total compensation.
Publicly traded companies were able to deduct up to $1 million in C-suite pay from their taxes since 1994, unless it was linked to company performance.
When Congress slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017, it got rid of that exemption. The study looked at CEO pay when the new tax rules took effect in 2017 and 2018 and then in 2019 and 2020.
"Even three full years after the law took effect, we didn't see any evidence of a reduction in CEO pay," she said.
The authors concluded tax regulation likely would not be effective at limiting executive compensation and reducing income inequality, a policy strategy pursued in cities like Portland and San Francisco.
"If Congress' fundamental assumption about the relative importance of taxes in the design of executive compensation is overstated, its ability to shift current compensation practices through changes in tax policy is also likely overstated," the authors said. "Our results and those from prior studies suggest increases in firms' cost of executive compensation do little to reduce its amount."
Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik, who led the county's American Rescue Plan steering committee, tells the Board of Commissioners where the money would go if the board and the County Council approve the steering committee's recommendations.