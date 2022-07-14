Porter County commissioners approve ARPA spending proposal

VALPARAISO — Porter County is rare among its Indiana peers in making so much of its American Rescue Plan Act money available for uses outside county government, according to the Board of Commissioners.

The commissioners gave initial approval to the $33 million plan this week.

Many counties spent their entire ARPA grant on county government needs, Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

“The reason we did what we did, and were able to do, is the way we’ve run this county,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.

“This is what I hoped for,” Vice President Laura Blaney, D-South, said. “I think we are funding some great things” because of the public’s involvement.

The county’s ARPA steering committee and four subcommittees devoted 25 meetings and more than 80 hours to the process of reviewing requests for funding, county Auditor Vicki Urbanik said.

The county received $24 million more in requests than could be granted — far more than was available — after it began seeking public input in February, she said.

In all, about 26 projects were funded, including more than 20 organizations outside county government.

“There is a great deal of enthusiasm for these projects,” some of which are game changers for the organizations, Urbanik said.

The commissioners approved a written agreement with Morgan Township for the first ARPA grant to a subrecipient. The township is using $11,000 for protective medical clothing for the township’s firefighters.

Good asked who would be on the hook if the federal government changes its final rule for determining how ARPA funding can be spent. The county would be held responsible, Urbanik said.

Urbanik is in her final year as auditor, unable to seek reelection because of term limits. “My goal is to have a real thorough and real thoughtful audit for each project,” she said, so her staff is gathering the appropriate information now rather than scrambling for the necessary records when it’s audit time.

The commissioners are set to vote on the ordinance again Aug. 2. The County Council also must approve the plan.

In other business, the county approved a $24,920 contract with Junkluggers to clean up a property at 143 N. 250 West, the first time the county has taken this kind of action.

There is so much debris on the property it will take an estimated 18 to 22 truckloads to haul it all away, county attorney Scott McClure said.

“This has been a long four years trying to kick this guy into compliance,” Good said. “I’m finally dealing with this now.”

Five years ago, the county began diverting money from fees charged for decks and other accessories into an unsafe building fund, which had $100,000 in it this year. The pandemic stopped the county from enforcement the past two years, Good said.

The commissioners also approved rezoning land for Heirloom subdivision, which would have Valparaiso sewer and water lines extended to it, despite neighbors’ objections.

Biggs cast the lone vote against the project. “I’ve got over 300 residents asking me not to do this. I’ve got one petitioner asking me to do this. To me, it’s a no-brainer,” he said.

Biggs had called for a delay until the next meeting, but that would have been past the deadline to make a decision, McClure said. Without the commissioners’ veto, the Plan Commission’s recommendation would have been final.