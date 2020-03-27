Porter County Commissioners close government buildings

VALPARAISO — Porter County government buildings will remain closed through April 6, the Porter County Board of Commissioners decided Friday.

In declaring a local public health emergency, effective March 13, the commissioners voted to direct all department heads and elected officials to keep their departments fully staffed and operational but with employees working remotely, if possible, through April 6.

In addition, the commissioners declared a plan for additional emergency paid time off, through April 6, for any employees not required to work from home or at the job site. The effect is that employees will still get paid even if the COVID-19 pandemic prevents them from working their normal shift.

On Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Board of Commissioners ordered residents without an “essential need” or employed by an “essential business” to shelter in place to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For Porter County employees, that meant working from home or on rotation to keep the government functional while protecting employees. The commissioners provided an additional six days of emergency paid time off for employees forced to stay home because of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health recommendations or from child care issues related to COVID-19 or similar reasons.