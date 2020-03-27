Porter County Commissioners close government buildings

VALPARAISO — Porter County government buildings will remain closed through April 6, the Porter County Board of Commissioners decided Friday.
In declaring a local public health emergency, effective March 13, the commissioners voted to direct all department heads and elected officials to keep their departments fully staffed and operational but with employees working remotely, if possible, through April 6.
In addition, the commissioners declared a plan for additional emergency paid time off, through April 6, for any employees not required to work from home or at the job site. The effect is that employees will still get paid even if the COVID-19 pandemic prevents them from working their normal shift.
On Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Board of Commissioners ordered residents without an “essential need” or employed by an “essential business” to shelter in place to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
For Porter County employees, that meant working from home or on rotation to keep the government functional while protecting employees. The commissioners provided an additional six days of emergency paid time off for employees forced to stay home because of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health recommendations or from child care issues related to COVID-19 or similar reasons.
On March 16, the commissioners and County Council provided 10 days of emergency paid time off.
On March 13, the commissioners restricted access to county buildings and closed county-owned public venues, such as the Porter County Expo Center and Memorial Opera House.
On March 20, the Indiana Supreme Court agreed to allow the courts to operate on a severely reduced schedule, eliminating the need for most court employees to report their normal workplace.
The Board of Commissioners meeting Friday morning and the County Council meeting Thursday night were held via videoconference, which Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, noted Friday, was a first in the county’s 184-year history.
Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana stay-at-home
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.