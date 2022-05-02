Porter County could get mobile health clinic

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Health Department plans to operate a mobile clinic, using a vehicle similar to the county’s votemobile.

The department is researching costs, administrator Letty Zepeda told the County Council this week.

“That’s a great idea,” council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, said.

The van would be 24-25 feet long, not so big that a commercial driver's license is needed for the driver to operate it, Zepeda said.

The mobile clinic would be useful for school physicals as well as vaccinations, Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, said.

The county Board of Health and Board of Commissioners would need to approve the purchase as well as the council.

Zepeda, who is retiring this year, received accolades from the council. “That you for getting us through COVID,” council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said.

In other business, the council grilled county Surveyor Kevin Breitzke over his request to increase hourly amounts for part-time workers.

“If we want to continue having people work for us,” Breitzke said, the county will have to pay them more.

This is for seasonal help, mostly college students doing internships, he said. “I hope to have them working through several summers.”

The workers typically start at $12 to $13 an hour, he said. “If they do well, we can move them up in salary,” Breitzke said.

Salaries range from as low as $10 an hour to as much as $20, depending on the responsibilities.

“I hate to go to the top of the scale if we can get somebody willing to work for $1 or $2 an hour less,” Simms said. While he wants to treat workers fairly, he also wants to protect taxpayers, he explained.

Rivas noted the county has a wage study underway.

“We’re in a very competitive market for employees. We’ve got to keep that in mind going forward,” he said.

