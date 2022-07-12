Porter County Council backs opera house work

VALPARAISO — If the Porter County Council gets its way, construction would begin next year on a Memorial Opera House renovation and addition.

Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, however, wants to wait on the proposed $6.5 million project.

Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, should have brought up the idea at the Porter County Community Foundation board meeting prior to a recent council meeting, Biggs said.

The council voted unanimously to ask the Board of Commissioners, county attorney Scott McClure and council attorney Harold Harper to look at a revenue bond and other potential means for financing the project.

Councilman Erik Wagner, D-1st, was absent.

Scott Cherry, senior vice president for Skillman Corp., said the Memorial Opera House was originally included in the $30 million project that included renovations at the Expo Center, the administration building, 157 Franklin and North Porter County Government Complex in Portage. The opera house was dropped, however, with the understanding that it would be addressed later.

Brad Brutout, project manager with Schmidt Associates, said the goals of the proposed opera house renovation and addition are to preserve and restore the Memorial Opera House, built in 1893, and the 1860 sheriff’s residence next door.

A glass structure would connect the two buildings, taking care to preserve important historical elements of both buildings, he said. The addition would improve interior circulation for the buildings and add an accessible entrance.

The new lobby would be much more open than the existing, cramped entrance to the opera house.

“We get this kind of crazy human knot” as people don’t know where to go during intermissions, with the restrooms, bar and box office all squeezed into a small space, Memorial Opera House Executive Director Scot MacDonald said.

The project would move offices to the sheriff’s residence next door, allowing the existing upstairs lounge to be enlarged. The 60-year-old seats in the auditorium would be replaced, too.

Crumbling masonry and leaky windows would be addressed, and the mechanical systems would be replaced. MacDonald said few of the six HVAC condensers work, making staff wonder if they will hold up during each performance.

The project was listed at $5.5 million when it was originally considered for American Rescue Plan Act funding. Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, removed the project from consideration for the federal funding amid public outcry. She said then that the project would be funded through other means.

Now its cost is estimated at $6.5 million. Supply chain issues and inflation have increased material and labor costs.

“Contractors are telling us to bid projects now and start later,” Cherry said, to make sure materials are onsite when needed. He recommended seeking bids in late October and starting construction in March.

“Prices keep going up,” Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-at large, said. “We’ve got to really move on this because it’s not going to be cheaper ever.”

Councilman Mike Jessen, R-4th, urged the council to push forward on the project. “I’m more excited about it than I was, if that’s possible,” he said. “When you see crumbling bricks and windows that aren’t watertight, in my mind, that’s shameful.”

The presentation on the opera house project came after Highway Superintendent Jim Polarek and Planning Director Robert Thompson told the council that the county is losing ground on maintaining roads. Spending about $3 million more a year would allow the county to pave enough roads each year to maintain the 5.1 average rating on roads, on a 10-point scale.

Roads and bridges should take priority over the opera house, Biggs said.