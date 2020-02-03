Porter County Council buys new van for election officials

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Council has approved spending $70,000 on a new van for election officials. The vote was 6-1, with Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st, voting no.

Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said this could be the nation’s first accessible van to be used as a portable polling place.

The votemobile would have other uses, too, including transporting voting machinery and completed votes.

Councilman Greg Simms said he knows of three other places in the United States that use portable polling places, but typically it’s done with a single-wide trailer, Bailey said. That requires the use of a truck with a tow package, and accessibility can be an issue.

The kind of van the county will buy for the election officials’ use will be like V-Line buses used in Valparaiso.

“This is a very positive thing,” Simms said. “These are the voters; these are the constituents.”

Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, said the goal is to increase voter turnout, so he agreed with the purchase.