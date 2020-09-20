Porter County Council examines pay disparity

Population, caseloads compared

Germann gave the council members a study that compared Porter and Tippecanoe counties. In terms of population and caseload handled by the prosecutor’s office, the two are comparable.

But Germann’s office has a budget of $1.1 million, about $1.5 million less than his Tippecanoe County counterpart, he said.

“We’re doing more work with a fourth of the people and moving our cases along,” he said.

Germann isn’t asking for that difference to be made up in 2021, with finances uncertain because of the pandemic. Having so many people out of work because of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order is taking a toll on income tax revenue expected for the next two years.

But the county needs to look at leveling the playing field between public defenders and criminal defense lawyers, Germann said.

“Give us the manpower, the womanpower, to do what we need to do, only better,” he said.

Budget reviews underway