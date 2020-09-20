Porter County Council examines pay disparity

VALPARAISO — Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann and the County Council are examining pay disparity in county government.
Early this year, the council suggested Germann look at disparities in his department and long-term staffing needs. That would have cost $20,000 for a consultant to do so, he said. With COVID-19 throwing county finances into disarray, he opted not to follow through with the study this year.
But one of the disparities came into focus Thursday night, when the council was reviewing Germann’s budget proposal for 2021.
Four advocates for domestic violence are being paid through a grant. A fifth, paid through county funds, will earn $8,000 less in 2021 than the other four.
“In terms of fairness and parity,” Council Vice President Mike Jessen said, it doesn’t seem right that the grant-funded employees will get a 28% raise in 2021 while their counterpart might not even get a raise.
Jessen, R-4th, voted against the pay raise for the four employees paid through the grant.
Germann said those four haven’t received across-the-board raises that other employees get because their salaries don’t come from county tax revenue.
That’s just one of the staffing issues facing the prosecutor’s office.
Population, caseloads compared
Germann gave the council members a study that compared Porter and Tippecanoe counties. In terms of population and caseload handled by the prosecutor’s office, the two are comparable.
But Germann’s office has a budget of $1.1 million, about $1.5 million less than his Tippecanoe County counterpart, he said.
“We’re doing more work with a fourth of the people and moving our cases along,” he said.
Germann isn’t asking for that difference to be made up in 2021, with finances uncertain because of the pandemic. Having so many people out of work because of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order is taking a toll on income tax revenue expected for the next two years.
But the county needs to look at leveling the playing field between public defenders and criminal defense lawyers, Germann said.
“Give us the manpower, the womanpower, to do what we need to do, only better,” he said.
Budget reviews underway
The council is in the midst of a lengthy review of budgets for 2021. On Oct. 21, that’s the sole topic on the council’s agenda. On Oct. 15, the council is scheduled to adopt an employee salary ordinance and the 2021 county budget.
But salaries have been discussed at each of the steps in the budget process so far.
“Are we going to give raises?” Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st, asked at the start of Thursday’s meeting.
He again proposed a graduated scale, with higher raises for lower-paid employees.
That could work out to something like raises of 1% or 2% for employees making more than $60,000 annually, 3% or 4% for employees making $45,000 to $60,000 and 5% or 6% for those making less.
Closing the salary gap
“I’m just trying to close the gap from bottom to top,” Poparad said.
“That’s something I’ve campaigned on a long time ago,” Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-At-Large, said.
“We don’t want to de-incentivize the idea of promotion, of rising to the top,” Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-Large, said.
“I’m not being nice this year,” Poparad said.
“I’m not going to bully you,” Whitten said.
Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said Poparad approached him before the meeting to start the discussion.
“Jeremy, what’s the No. 1 asset in our county?” Poparad asked. "It’s the employees."
Jessen replied, "We’ve talked about this incessantly, year after year. I’m sure we have people in this county who are way underpaid.”
One year, the council started the budget process by setting a goal of a 4% raise for employees, Whitten said. But by the time the council got through the process of reviewing the rest of the budget, there wasn’t enough money left to grant that raise, leaving employees disappointed.
Saving salary discussion
Since then, the council has left the salary discussion for last.
“There’s a lot of cash floating around this building,” Poparad said. He noted cash balances in various funds throughout the rest of the meeting.
Jessen suggested the county start looking a comprehensive wage analysis.
“If we haven’t done it in nobody’s memory, maybe it’s time to take a look at it,” he said.
“Sounds like an HR job to me,” Poparad said.
Rivas said he, Jessen, Poparad, Whitten and County Auditor Vicki Urbanik would get together soon to see how much money would be needed to grant the graduated raises Poparad is seeking.
Across-the-board raises of 2% would require an additional $500,000, Urbanik had said earlier.