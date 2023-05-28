Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VALPARAISO — Porter County Council members held county commissioners’ feet to the fire over capital projects at the county garages, Memorial Opera House and county jail.

The Board of Commissioners plan to do essential work at the opera house to preserve the building, along with extensive work at the public works complex on Ind. 2 and essential updates at the jail.

“We’re talking about $50 million worth of projects,” council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said, but only half the work would be paid for through a potential $25 million bond issue. That bond would replace the expiring bond for construction of the jail.

The council had set aside $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money for the opera house but pulled that back after the commissioners changed direction this year and rescinded a plan to pay for work at the 1860 sheriff’s residence as well as a connection between the opera house and its neighbor to provide accessible restrooms for both facilities.

The lack of accessible restrooms was a major point of contention last week.

Councilman Greg Simms said he attended a performance at the opera house last weekend and noticed an elderly couple struggling. “A wheelchair could not go in the bathroom. It wouldn’t fit,” he said. “Why aren’t we taking care of all the people?”

Simms asked board President Jim Biggs, R-North, how long it has been since he attended a performance at the opera house. “If you haven’t been there in five years, you have no idea of the experience there,” Simms replied. “You need to go to a play, see the people.”

“I’m saying we should do what we can afford to do,” Biggs said.

Earlier in the day, Biggs said, he used a restroom at a downtown restaurant that was small but worked well. “I’m struggling to find a way to do this project, fix the jail, fix this building.”

Simms suggested switching the men’s and women’s restrooms to free up more space for the women.

Memorial Opera House Executive Director Scot MacDonald said the men’s room might be able to be expanded, but that would have to be determined during the design phase.

Biggs and Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, had hoped to develop a public plaza between the opera house and sheriff’s residence, putting that where the proposed connector between the buildings would have been built, but the plaza got knocked out of contention because of the cost.

The bare-bones opera house project is now between $2.6 million and $4.4 million, said Scott Cherry of Skillman Construction. “These are pretty much things that they just have to be done,” Regnitz said.

“We’re throwing money around like it’s nothing,” Councilman Ronald “Red” Stone, R-1st, said.

“Educate yourself before you say something like that,” Councilman Michael Brickner, R-at large, said.

The Memorial Opera House Foundation has agreed to pay for seating, which will save the county some money.

“That’s quite a bit of a range, Scott,” Rivas said.

“This building has been crying for help,” Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-at large, said. “We have the money to do it. My concern is we’re piecemealing a building that has existed forever.”

Biggs said that once the work is completed, the building should be in good shape for 25 years. “We are not suggesting that we do a substandard job here,” he said.

There are big contingency factors built in, based on the building’s age and historical significance.

“That’s been my fear from Day One with this project, we’re dealing with a very old building,” Biggs said. He mentioned an electrical engineer who once worked on the building. The walls were so fragile they had to melt lead into the wall to hold the screws.