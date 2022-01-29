Porter County Councilman Robert Poparad dies at age 64

BURNS HARBOR — Longtime Porter County Council member Robert “Bob” Poparad, 64, died early Friday after a long battle with lung cancer.

Poparad, D-1st, was first elected to the County Council in 2002, following his service on the Burns Harbor Town Council. While on the Town Council, Poparad helped guide the town through the devastating blow from Bethlehem Steel’s bankruptcy in 2001. The steelmaker was the lion’s share of the town’s tax base.

Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-At-Large, sat beside Poparad at County Council meetings for 12 years.

“Bob not only was a mentor teaching me protocol in my early council years, but became a friend and almost a father figure,” Graham said. “He insisted that I would contact him to let him know that I got home safely after meetings.”

The entire time Bob served on the County Council, until this month, he served on the Plan Commission. “He played an important part in the past, present and future planning for Porter County,” Graham said.

“Bob could speak in a gruff and grumpy manner but down deep, he was just a teddy bear," Graham said. "Bob was the epitome of what a public servant should be. He was a dedicated, unselfish and caring person that always thought about what was best for the people of Porter County.”

County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said Poparad was working on behalf of taxpayers until the end. As recently as a few weeks ago, Poparad had called her to ask questions about county finances, she said. “I knew he was suffering, but he still needed to know.”

Urbanik got to know Poparad when she was a reporter, especially when she, Poparad and attorney David Hollenbeck were digging into local government finances to see how Bethlehem Steel’s bankruptcy would affect local government operations throughout the county.

“Above all, his passing is a very sad, devastating loss for the taxpayers,” she said. “I’m going to miss him absolutely.”

County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said everyone learned something from Poparad.

“There was never any doubt who Bob represented while sitting in his council seat, the taxpayer, and if a department head or elected official came in front of the council to ask for taxpayer dollars they better damn well be prepared to answer questions. If they weren’t prepared, Bob would soon let them know,” Rivas said.

“While Bob might have appeared rough around the edges, he was a genuinely honest person. And he governed with that quality,” he said.

Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, said Poparad’s death is “a true loss for his family, friends and the entire community he served.”

“Bob was a straight shooter with a heart for public service,” Jessen said. “Bob had a masterful way of leaving partisan politics out of the government grind and focused only on what was right for the people he served.”

“I am deeply saddened by Bob’s passing. He will be missed,” Councilman Mike Brickner, R-At-Large, said.

“He was extremely committed to public service,” Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd. “He was always questioning the money issue of it, the keeper of the purse so to speak.”

“Our county was so lucky to have this man working for us to make our community better each day,” Councilman Andy Bozak, R-At-Large, said “His dedication and passion to do the right thing is something I will never forget.”

“He was always there to offer advice, give background information or just to lend an ear when we needed to discuss issues,” Bozak added.

County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, knew Poparad more than 25 years. “In all the years I worked with him, I never seen him show up in a coat and tie,” Biggs said. “However, I knew none who took their job as a public official more seriously. He wasn’t shy about giving his opinion and he could spot a speck of BS on the back of a fly’s back before it entered a meeting, and I respected the heck out of that.”

“We need more Bob Poparads in the world, not fewer,” said Board of Commissioners Vice President Laura Blaney, D-South, who previously served on the council. “Bob could take it to you like no other when he felt strongly about an issue, and then he'd make sure you had everything you needed when you were going through a hard time even if that was an hour later. And he was equally passionate about both.”

“He was smart with numbers and had an incredible memory. The institutional knowledge the county is losing will be impossible to replace,” Blaney added.

County Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, called Poparad one of a kind.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to Bob’s family,” Good said. “I will truly miss our conversations and his thoughts on many subjects.”

Former Councilman Dan Whitten served with Poparad for a decade and a half. “He was a dedicated steward of taxpayer money. Deep down in his heart, he was just a great guy,” Whitten said.

“He was a phenomenal councilman,” County Clerk Jessica Bailey said. “He thoroughly researched each proposal and did his homework before attending a meeting. He asked the tough questions and leaves some very big shoes to fill.”

Poparad is survived by his wife of 45 years, Maria (Maple); children Kelley (m. Michael) Killebrew, Bob (m. Amber Rosetti) Poparad, Christina (m. Kenneth) Albright and Melanie (m. Jeremy) Kelly; multiple grandchildren; his sister, Marlene Knapp; in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and Aunt Babe. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Sylvia Poparad, and his brothers, Ray and Bill.

Poparad, a 1976 graduate of Chesterton High, was a pipefitter with Local 597 before becoming a small business owner, P&P Oil and Pinkerton Oil. Poparad had served on the Burns Harbor Town Council, Burns Harbor Park Board, Porter County Council, the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Plan Commission.

Viewing is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at CrossPointe Christian Church, 114 E. US Hwy 6, Valparaiso. The funeral will be at CrossPointe at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will be at Chesterton Cemetery. Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

