Porter County Courthouse gets major facelift

VALPARAISO — Every 25 years or so, the Porter County Courthouse gets some work done. It was time.

The downtown landmark got a $3.3 million facelift inside and out this time.

“You can see now that we’re set up for the next 30 years,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good said.

Windows were leaking and had to be replaced. Extensive tuckpointing was done to preserve the shell of the building.

“We had to do a cavity study” around the foundation, Good said, where water had infiltrated. The stone was dug up and replaced as well. Discoloration remains on the stone despite power washing to clean it.

Inside, a vent that went from the roof to the basement has been replaced. It was installed incorrectly, Good said, and moisture had damaged drywall throughout the private stairway. Replacing and painting the drywall in the stairway was no easy task.

Much of the building is marble and hard surfaces, but there is some carpeting. Carpet squares were chosen for easy replacement in case of severe stains.

The boiler was replaced and hopefully will last another 20 years, facilities director Ray Cloyd said. Interior lighting is being changed over to energy efficient LEDs, too.