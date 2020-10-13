Porter County COVID test site opens Thursday

VALPAAISO — The Porter County Health Department has delayed until Thursday the opening day for its new COVID-19 testing site, said Sheila Paul, a member of the agency’s COVID-19 team.
The agency had hoped it would be open Monday.
The new testing site is in the 4-H building at the Porter County Fairgrounds, east of the Expo Center.
Hours for that site will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The site will be closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Anyone with questions may call the Porter County Health Department at 219-465-3525 option 2.
A scheduling link will be available at the Porter County Government Facebook page.
The county has information for signing up for testing at the state’s testing site at www.porterco.org/1614/COVID-19-Testing-Information. The county’s sites will eventually replace the state’s site.
