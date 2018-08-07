Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Aug. 3 to Aug. 6

Aguilar, Jaime, 40, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended

Angerman, Gregory, 51, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated

Bartell, Charles, 21, Portage — Theft, resisting law enforcement, trespassing, never received license

Baumgartner, Joseph, 42, Chesterton — Driving while suspended

Brown, Lovie, 38, Gary — Operating while intoxicated

Brown, Guy, 69, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Carprue, Shanton, 46, Hammond — Operating while intoxicated

Crenshaw, Benjamin, 23, Portage — Failure to appear

Crook, Donna, 54, Valparaiso — Possession of cocaine, possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia

Flemming, Kashontia, 33, Hammond — Failure to appear

Gaidelis, Pamela, 53, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

Gal, Haley, 24, Valparaiso — Theft

Garcia, Jennifer, 22, Valparaiso — Theft

Gardner, Taylor, 21, Harvey, Illinois — False informing

Jones, Catherine, 33, Joplin, Missouri — Residential entry, domestic battery, criminal mischief

Joy, Jenifer, 31, Hobart — Theft

Kellar, Donald, 59, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

Lawrence, Erik, 27, Fort Wayne — Public intoxication

Lee, Dieonte, 34, Chicago — Invasion of privacy

Loeffler, Christian, 55, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, revocation of probation

Manis, Alexis, 38, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Marshall, Teiondre, 22, Portage — Operating while intoxicated, leaving scene of accident

Martinez, Nicholas, 38, DeMotte — Invasion of privacy

Mathas, Nicole, 25, Valparaiso — Disorderly conduct

McCoy, Darnell, 51, Gary — Revocation of probation, theft

McKay, Lacey, 21, Lake Station — Theft

Mezydlo, Kenneth, 50, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Morocho, Michael, 18, South Bend — Never received license

Newcome, Michael, 57, Chesterton — Invasion of privacy

Nowka, Joseph, 33, Porter — Domestic battery, strangulation, interference with reporting

Olson, Pamela, 45, Chesterton — Failure to appear

Oman, Jonathan, 30, Valparaiso — Operating while being habitual traffic violator

Salas, Roy, 24, Pasadena, Texas — Hold

Rivera, Theresa, 54, Chicago , Illinois — Public intoxication

Spraggins, Toni, 42, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Tucker, Amy, 30, Valparaiso — Theft

Webster, Sebastian, 23, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Whited, Roxanne, 61, Glenview, Illinois — Disorderly conduct

