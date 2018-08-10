Aug. 8 to Aug. 9
Baker, Tracy, 28, Gary — Failure to appear
Chapuis, Evan, 22, Hobart — Theft
Fannin, Steven, 35, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic
Gilbert, Donald, 41, San Pierre — Theft
Hack, Jerome, 57, West Bloomfield, Michigan — Operating while intoxicated
Hill, Michael, 59, Portage — Cruelty to animals
Kaminsky, Michael, 23, Hammond — Aggravated battery, auto theft, criminal mischief
Lopez, Georgio, 31, Cambridge, Massachusetts — Possession of marijuana
Manamela, Ramosidi, 23, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
McCarty, Luc, 21, LaPorte — Public intoxication
Mosqueda, Yurin, 38, Port St. Lucie, Florida — Possession of marijuana
Nowicki, Paul Jr., 36, Hammond — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Olds, Carl, 29, Lorain, Ohio — Reckless driving, operating while intoxicated
Parker, Dean, 53, Valparaiso — Trespass
Partida, Orlando, 21, Chicago — Possession of marijuana
Perez-Muzon, Saul, 20, Whiting — Revocation of probation
Sacek, Jeffrey, 50, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Santacaterina, Judith, 57, Merrillville — Battery
Szaller, Ryan, 19, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated, possession or consumption
Vizena, Camden, 21, Hobart — Possession of marijuana
Wiliams, Vorice, 43, Merrillville — Failure to appear