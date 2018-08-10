Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Aug. 8 to Aug. 9

Baker, Tracy, 28, Gary — Failure to appear

Chapuis, Evan, 22, Hobart — Theft

Fannin, Steven, 35, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic

Gilbert, Donald, 41, San Pierre — Theft

Hack, Jerome, 57, West Bloomfield, Michigan — Operating while intoxicated

Hill, Michael, 59, Portage — Cruelty to animals

Kaminsky, Michael, 23, Hammond — Aggravated battery, auto theft, criminal mischief

Lopez, Georgio, 31, Cambridge, Massachusetts — Possession of marijuana

Manamela, Ramosidi, 23, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

McCarty, Luc, 21, LaPorte — Public intoxication

Mosqueda, Yurin, 38, Port St. Lucie, Florida — Possession of marijuana

Nowicki, Paul Jr., 36, Hammond — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Olds, Carl, 29, Lorain, Ohio — Reckless driving, operating while intoxicated

Parker, Dean, 53, Valparaiso — Trespass

Partida, Orlando, 21, Chicago — Possession of marijuana

Perez-Muzon, Saul, 20, Whiting — Revocation of probation

Sacek, Jeffrey, 50, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Santacaterina, Judith, 57, Merrillville — Battery

Szaller, Ryan, 19, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated, possession or consumption

Vizena, Camden, 21, Hobart — Possession of marijuana

Wiliams, Vorice, 43, Merrillville — Failure to appear

