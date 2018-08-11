Aug. 9 to Aug. 10
Evans, Timothy, 35, Valparaiso — Theft
Finai, Caitlin, 22, LaCrosse — Driving while suspended
Hanson, Ashley, 29, Valparaiso — Harassment
Hunt, Devin, 29, Porter — Operating while intoxicated
Nguyen, Van, 60, Lake Station — Theft
Repasky, Amanda, 42, Porter — Failure to appear
Richardson, Samuel, 19, Portage — Hold
Richardson, Shelby, 18, Portage — Battery
Robinson, Kevin, 38, Michigan City — Revocation of probation
Seeley, Tatiana, 19, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Spence, Michael, 48, Portage — Failure to appear
Stewart, Steven, 45, Lake Station —Possession of controlled substance
Willis, John Jr., 28, South Bend — Failure to appear
Zarr, Eddie, 39, Homewood, Illinois — Domestic battery, strangulation