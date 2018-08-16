Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Aug. 14-Aug. 15

Arroyo, Michael, 20, Portage — Neglect of a dependent, possession or consumption

Caldwell, Barry Jr., 39, Oak Lawn, Illinois — Possession of marijuana

Crawford, Cedric, 23, Michigan City — Failure to appear

Henricy, Jason, 37, Lake Station — Driving while suspended

Higgins, Parnell, 37, Michigan City — Failure to appear

Livergood, Angela, 36, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Sanchez, David, 19, Hammond — Possession or consumption

Sanchez, Raymond Jr., 25, Portage — Driving while suspended

Schneider, Kathleen, 47, Kouts — Domestic battery

Sink, Angela, 38, Geneva, Illinois — Possession of marijuana

Smith, Kyle, 24, Hobart — Possession of paraphernalia

Topalski, Richard, 68, Michigan City — Failure to appear

Waltz, Keith, 56, Battle Creek, Michigan — Criminal mischief

Wilson, Sandy, 18, Merrillville — Failure to appear

Winicky, Bruno Jr., 46, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated

Wyman, Jeffrey, 32, Hebron — Intimidation, public intoxication

