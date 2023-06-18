VALPARAISO — The Porter County Board of Health plans to meet Tuesday to draft a “what if” budget in case the Board of Commissioners and County Council don’t opt in to a massive influx of state funding.

The commissioners are planning a special evening meeting in July focused on this issue alone.

Senate Enrolled Act 4, written by Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, encourages counties to agree to accept the money to address public health needs.

Indiana ranks near the bottom nationally in a series of measures of public health:

• 45th in smoking and tobacco use.

• 46th in obesity.

• 43rd in mental health.

• 41st in childhood immunizations (by 35 months old).

• 45th in public health funding.

The new state law aims to improve that final ranking in hopes that others fall into place.

If Porter County officials agree to accept the additional money, the county could get up to $2.25 million in the state’s fiscal 2024, which begins July 1, and up to $4.5 million beginning in 2025.

If the county opts out of participation, it will retain its annual state funding of $135,768.41.

The Board of Health voted to recommend accepting the money. New member Jessica Jepsen abstained, saying she wanted to study the proposal more before saying yes. The other two new members were absent.

Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs is cautious about opting in.

“To be very honest with you, I have some concerns,” he said. "What if the state funding dries up?"

Commissioner Laura Biggs, D-South, said the new law isn’t just tapping the state’s multibillion-dollar surplus, it’s a continuing commitment to public health.

Biggs is also concerned that nearly a third of the Board of Health members weren’t present when the major decision was made.

The debate on whether to opt in has put the brakes on a $1 million renovation of the Porter County Administration Building to expand the space available to the health department. “We’re going to put a stop to it right now,” Biggs said.

He’s concerned that a massive influx of money will greatly expand the staff. Health Department Administrator Sheila Paul’s presentation to the Board of Health includes adding a care coordinator, social worker and support staff.

A plan for how the full funding would be spent isn’t ready yet; that would be developed in consultation with stakeholders and the public. That’s why the new law offers partial funding for the planning year.

If the health department outgrows its space on the bottom floor of the administration building, where would it go, Biggs wonders. “Do we afford to go out and buy a new building?”

Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, is more certain: “There’s no question in my mind we have to have to get it. We’ve always been cutting edge. I wish we had been the first county to get in.”

The national average spending on public health is $91 per capita, she said. Porter County spends $12.

“Indiana leads in so many areas, but we lag in public health,” she said. “We are the only state in the nation where life expectancy is falling.”

Blaney has had conversations with some, but not all, council members. “Everyone I’ve talked to feels we should opt in,” she said.

Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-at large, had a long career in the health field before retiring. “I feel there is so much we can gain by opting in,” she said.

The health department needs money to buy the equipment it needs to generate the data that will help guide decisions, she said.

“I’m for it. I strongly urge you to listen to it and opt in,” Graham said.

“Voting for this doesn’t mean it’s forever,” Biggs warned. “If we’re not all doing our jobs, this whole thing could spin out of control very quickly.”

“We have countless examples how government, federal on down, has been throwing money out, and it doesn’t make a difference,” Biggs said.

He cited contaminated water and other environmental issues as well as a high prevalence of cancer in Northwest Indiana. “How are we going to deal with that?” he asked. “Offering more vaccines isn’t the answer.”