VALPARAISO — Just two months into the year, the Porter County Council spent nearly three hours debating a long list of requests for new employees and salary changes.

Newly elected officials and new department heads reorganizing staffs contributed to the flurry of requests.

The wage study conducted last year and implemented with this year’s budget also was frequently cited.

Commissioners Jim Biggs and Barb Regnitz requested some title changes for their staffers and foreshadowed the need for an additional employee for the human resources department.

Curt Ellis, previously listed as an executive assistant, is now classified as a media specialist in keeping with his role of maintaining the county’s website and social media presence. He also will perform public relations duties, such as creating videos and other material to highlight county employees, functions and responsibilities, Regnitz explained.

Melanie Massie, also an executive assistant, will have HR responsibilities removed from her job description so she can focus more on assisting the commissioners with scheduling meetings — the pace of which has picked up dramatically this year — and other functions.

Council President Jeremy Rivas asked whether removing HR responsibilities from Massie means a new position would be requested to assist the HR director.

“Does that mean at the end of the day we hire a deputy and come before you?" Biggs said. "I'm going to be honest with you, yes, I think that's going to happen at the end of the year."

Regnitz said there would have to be a business case made before that position is created.

The new deputy, if one is hired, would have an HR background, Biggs said.

Highway Superintendent Jim Polarek received permission to hire a mechanic’s assistant at up to $20 an hour. That would relieve truck drivers of the need to perform oil changes and other routine maintenance so they could be on the road more.

Also a concern for the department is the inability to hire a fourth mechanic.

“If we have a position that's been open and we have presumably been searching to fill a role for two years, we've got to figure out what's wrong with thatcouncil Vice President Mike Jessen said. "And if that's pay, salary, benefits, qualifications or whatever that is, we've got to get to the bottom of that.”

He suggested asking the people who did the wage study for guidance.

Polarek also received permission to add $2,000 stipends for two employees to serve as commercial driver’s license instructors and to hire some former employees to help mow grass and plow snow as needed.

Park Superintendent Jake McEvoy was denied permission to have a maintenance repair supervisor and a horticulturalist. Come back when the 2024 budget is being drafted, he was told.

County Clerk Jessica Bailey was given permission to hire an additional deputy clerk to handle small claims — the council realized that the position is in the budget but not the salary ordinance.

Sheriff Jeff Balon gave the council a heads up that an estimated $175,000 likely will be needed to cover the increased cost of food for inmates. The contracted vendor, who offered the lowest bid, is increasing the $1.20-per-meal cost to about $1.60.