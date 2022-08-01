Porter County delays big-ticket spending

VALPARAISO — An abridged Porter County Council postponed decisions last week on big-ticket items until its August meeting, when more members will attend.

With only four members, and with President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, and Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, along with Councilman Andy Bozak, R-at large, absent, Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, picked up the gavel to run last week's meeting.

County Coroner Cyndi Dykes asked for an additional $100,000 for autopsies through the end of the year — $90,000 to pay for the pathologist and $10,000 for Northwest Health Porter’s fees.

“I feel these are big-ticket items,” Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-at large, said, so she wanted to wait for more council members to be present before taking action.

Dykes said the fund was depleted because of 2021 autopsies that were billed and paid early this year.

The pathologist is paid a monthly fee for the autopsies under a memorandum of understanding negotiated by Dykes. That flat fee saved the county about $18,000 over the last six months, compared to the going rate of about $3,000 per autopsy.

The memo expires at the end of the year when Dykes’ term in office ends, but it includes autopsies billed through January 2023, which would include work done in December.

Dykes asked if she should tell the pathologist to hold tight and that the county might not be able to pay him.

“We’ll pay him,” Graham assured Dykes.

The council also tabled an additional $59,500 in supplemental pay for Health Department employees due to COVID-19.

“I felt that there were some things on the agenda that needed the attention of the full council,” Graham said as the meeting ended.

In other business, the council approved $800 for chairs for the auditor’s office.

“Most of our office chairs are, quite frankly, falling apart,” County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said.

The council also approved $1,850 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the auditor’s office employee who compiled minutes from ARPA steering committee and subcommittee meetings.

Rising gas prices prompted the council to approve an additional $200,000 for Highway Department fuel and $4,000 for the Porter County Expo Center.

New Park Superintendent Jake McEvoy’s salary was set at $68,500. Jackie Nadeau, who was formerly office coordinator until she served as interim superintendent during the 14-month search, saw her salary increase from $41,927 to $50,000 to go along with her new title as assistant superintendent.

Indiana Dunes Tourism Executive Director Lorelei Weimer said business is booming. As she left for lunch Tuesday, she noted license plates from 12 states in the parking lot, which is a common occurrence.

“It just gives you an indication of what we have here in Porter County,” Weimer said.