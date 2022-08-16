Porter County Dems to get new leader

VALPARAISO — Porter County Democrats will get a new leader on Friday.

Party Chairman Drew Wenger has resigned to focus more on family, friends and his real estate appraisal business.

The deadline for applicants for that position is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. So far, only Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy has applied, Wenger said. Interested applicants should email Wenger at drew@pcindems.org for the form to fill out.

Wenger said the party is getting stronger, with not only the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, which he formerly led, but also the new Duneland Democratic Committee. A Portage group is starting to coalesce as well.

“We have done a pretty darn good job at organizational efforts,” he said. “We have a decentralization of the party.”

“It’s been a very enlightening experience for me,” Wenger said. “It’s been challenging at times, but very educational, too.”

“We helped get some good Democrats elected” during his year and a half as chairman, he said. The county also switched to vote centers, the Duneland School Corp. referendum passed and new people have been introduced to the party, he said.

“It was definitely rewarding for me,” working collaboratively with other party faithful, Wenger said. “We have some truly amazing candidates and volunteers,” offering stark and distinct differences, he added.

The time commitment to lead the party was the primary reason he is stepping down. Family and friends haven’t seen much of him since he got heavily involved in politics six years ago, he said.

“The political animal that I have become is gone,” he said.

Wenger said he had hoped to be more of a shepherd than a bureaucrat. During his tenure, he held eight or nine caucuses to appoint public officials. “It became basically a game of whack-a-mole,” he said.

“It became quite a herculean task to find people,” Wenger added.