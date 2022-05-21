Porter County drainage fixes will be costly

VALPARAISO — Porter County is wrapping up stormwater drainage studies for Shorewood Forest and the greater South Haven area, dealing with major issues in huge subdivisions. It’s going to be costly.

The Shorewood Forest projects come with an estimated price of nearly $10 million.

Drainage projects needed for New South Haven, Coventry and Salt Creek Commons add up to nearly $25 million.

The Department of Development & Stormwater Management has an annual budget of just $2 million a year to do drainage projects throughout the county.

County Engineer Michael Novotney said what these subdivisions are facing is similar to what’s happening at subdivisions throughout the county. It’s just that these are very large subdivisions.

Shorewood Forest, for example, has 960 residential lots on almost 900 acres. Lake Louise, the 230-acre centerpiece of the hilly subdivision, has a 1,680-acre watershed. The lake is going to be dredged by the property owners association.

“A lot of these ravines experience erosion, which increases sediment into Lake Louise,” county staff engineer Chelsey Gordon told the Stormwater Management Board last week. The ravine projects alone will cost an estimated $4 million.

About half the storm sewers are in substandard condition, so many will need to be replaced. Where possible, pipes will be relined to extend their useful life. If pipes collapse, sinkholes can occur, not only making repairs much more costly but also endangering public safety.

Shorewood Forest wasn’t built with county intervention in drainage issues in mind.

When a previous county Board of Commissioners accepted control of infrastructure in the subdivision, “they just waved their magic wand and did it,” said Jeff Good, R-Center, who heads both the Board of Commissioners and the Stormwater Management Board. They skipped the legal work to make sure the county would have access to the infrastructure when it was time to address problems, he said.

“There’s some ongoing property owners who don’t want to grant access,” Gordon said.

“Some of the plats possibly have some wiggle room,” Novotney said. “Generally speaking, the plats are recorded in a way that doesn’t give us access to any of the easements.”

Shorewood Forest and the South Haven area were built within about a decade of each other, Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

In New South Haven, about 70% of the pipes can be relined. In Salt Creek Commons, however, 70% need to be replaced and 15% relined.

Coventry is in the worst condition, Novotney said. All of those pipes need to be replaced.

“These are not problems that are going to go away,” he said. “They are only going to get worse.”

“At least we have some ideas where the failures are going to occur,” Novotney added.

Within five years, the county could see catastrophic failure of the storm sewers and water in houses if the problems aren’t addressed, Biggs said.

“It all depends on cash flow for us,” Novotney said.

He’s hoping the county will authorize use of some of its $33 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to begin addressing problems in Shorewood Forest and greater South Haven.

“We have a roadmap. We have a more solid understanding of their needs,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.