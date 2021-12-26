Porter County eager for broadband internet

VALPARAISO — Porter County has now been deemed a Broadband Ready Community in the hopes that fast internet will be deployed in underserved areas of the county.

The Board of Commissioners approved the ordinance at its last meeting.

With this new ordinance, an investor is planning to put $80 million into broadband infrastructure in the county, consultant Stu Summers told the board.

“This is like bringing water and sewer to a community,” Summers said.

For basic service, customers could receive fast internet service for as little as $35 a month, with a grant covering part of that fee, he said.

Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, has chaired the county’s broadband task force. “It’s kind of like being shovel-ready,” she said, in that the ordinance paves the way for future development.

President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan includes federal funding for extending broadband service, Summers noted.