Porter County eager for broadband internet

VALPARAISO — Porter County has now been deemed a Broadband Ready Community in the hopes that fast internet will be deployed in underserved areas of the county.
The Board of Commissioners approved the ordinance at its last meeting.
With this new ordinance, an investor is planning to put $80 million into broadband infrastructure in the county, consultant Stu Summers told the board.
“This is like bringing water and sewer to a community,” Summers said.
For basic service, customers could receive fast internet service for as little as $35 a month, with a grant covering part of that fee, he said.
Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, has chaired the county’s broadband task force. “It’s kind of like being shovel-ready,” she said, in that the ordinance paves the way for future development.
President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan includes federal funding for extending broadband service, Summers noted.
As part of its plan to qualify as a Broadband Ready Community under the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs program, the county created a single point of contact for all matters related to a project, promised to act on project requests within 10 business days and created the ability for all paperwork to be filed and signed electronically.
Where Porter County’s population is concentrated, there is already broadband coverage, defined as 25 Mbps upload and download speeds, Summers said. Geographically, less than half the county has decent coverage, he said.
Resident Martha Gavagan, of Chesterton, asked if the ordinance will result in lower fees for service.
“I think there’s a good chance that costs overall will go down because of the competition,” based on anecdotal evidence, Summers said.