Porter County educators honored by Indiana State Police for saving boy's life in June

VALPARAISO — Three Morgan Township School teachers and an employee of Valparaiso Community Schools were recognized with lifesaving awards from the Indiana State Police Monday morning.
Eric Braden, Matt Wellsand and Gaelyn Mlynarcik, of Morgan Township School, and Kevin Marine, of Valparaiso schools, were credited for saving the life of Jax Whited on June 4 when Whited collapsed while playing open gym basketball at the gym.
Jax Whited is the son of Indiana State Police Detective Alva Whited and his wife, Antoinette.
On June 4, 2018, at 8:30 a.m., Jax was at an open gym playing basketball when he suddenly collapsed on the court. The coaching staff immediately responded to Jax and quickly obtained an automated external defibrillator and were able to properly use the device, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.
Paramedics were called and Jax was transported to Porter Regional Hospital, where he was stabilized and later flown by air ambulance to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. The family shared that Jax has made a full recovery. Doctors told the family if not for the availability and proper use of the A.E.D., the outcome would most likely have been tragic, according to the release.
The four were presented their awards by ISP Superintendent Doug Carter during a ceremony at the office of Morgan Township. Carter praised each of the teachers for their quick thinking and heroic efforts that saved the life of Jax Whited.
Whited and his family expressed thanks to the coaches, teachers, first responders and doctors that treated Jax. Whited would also like to encourage everyone to become familiar with how an AED works.
The ISP partners with Bolt for the Heart, an organization that has pledged to put an AED in all state police patrol vehicles.
For more information, and to donate to this cause, visit: boltfortheheart.com/ *Pictured in the photo are Supt. Douglas Carter, Eric Braden, Gaelyn Mlynarcik, Jax Whited, Antoinette Whited, Alva Whited and Matt Wellsand -30-