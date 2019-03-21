VALPARAISO — Less than two weeks after a confrontation prior to a meeting resulted in the resignation of the Porter County Election Board president, the newly configured board had a quiet, quick meeting Thursday.
David Welter, of Chesterton, a local attorney and Valparaiso University law professor, was welcomed by fellow board members Republican Dave Bengs and County Clerk Jessica Bailey.
Welter, a Democrat, replaced longtime member J.J. Stankiewicz, who resigned Monday.
Stankiewicz resigned after a pre-meeting confrontation with Bailey on March 8. Several Porter County Democrat officials called for Stankiewicz's resignation in a letter to Democratic Party Chairman Jeff Chidester on Sunday. They cited what they called unacceptable behavior by Stankiewicz as he pointed his finger and raised his voice at Bailey during the discussion, which was caught on video.
Secretary of State Connie Lawson also called for Stankiewicz's resignation, saying his actions, along with those of former County Clerk Karen Martin and Kathy Kozuszek, Democratic director at the Porter County voter registration office, caused significant problems with last November's elections.
Welter said two of his favorite things to do are to address challenges and problem solve. He said he's hoping to use those skills while leading the election board as its new president.
"My family moved here in 1972 from the South Side of Chicago. I fell in love with this county," Welter said, adding he believes serving on the board will be a way to give back to the county.
Bailey and Bengs also responded to Lawson's report on the local election debacle. Lawson released the report last week, and Bailey said her office and the board already have addressed many of the issues Lawson's team pointed out as causing issues in the 2018 election.
"When I met with Lawson and her team, I was pleasantly surprised," Bailey said, adding several things mentioned, such as adding central counting machines have been addressed.
Bengs said many of the suggestions were addressed with the county's purchase of new election equipment as well as Bailey's increased efforts to recruit and train poll workers.
Bailey gave the board a report on the efforts to fill the 306 poll worker spots for the May 7 election. She said they have used the county's Facebook, websites and email blasts as well as reaching out to chambers of commerce in the county. Her office also has updated the county's website regarding poll workers to offer additional information and easy links to applying to become a poll worker.
Bailey said the efforts are working — an increased number of people have expressed their interest. She also said Chidester and Republican Mike Simpson are also helping by providing their lists of poll workers prior to the state's deadline.
Bailey said there will be a public testing of the new election equipment April 8 at a time to be determined later.