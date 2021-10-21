Porter County election officials shift precincts

VALPARAISO – The Porter County Election Board shifted a few precinct boundaries Thursday after new Indiana House of Representatives districts sliced through them.

Boone Township’s Precinct 1 was split between District 4 and District 11. The portion of Boone the district in District 11 is shifting to Boone Township Precinct 5.

In Union Township’s Precinct 7, the part of the precinct in House District 19 was shifted to Precinct 2. The portion of Precinct 7 in District 4 merged with Precinct 3.

Some other precincts were affected by legislative maps, County Clerk Jessica Bailey said, but action on that is awaiting a closer view by a county GIS specialist.

“We were forced” to do this by the state, Bailey said. If the county Election Board hadn’t taken action, candidates filing for office in January could have been affected.

Board member Jeff Chidester asked if the state Legislature is supposed to follow precinct boundaries.

“They can do whatever they want, and we have to redraw the lines,” said Sundae Schoon, director of the Elections and Voter Registration Office.

Porter County has a total of 124 precincts.