Porter County erases subdivision plan

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Plan Commission is accustomed to approving new subdivisions. This time, it did the opposite.

Chasemore Subdivision is no more.

The 34.5-acre subdivision in Jackson Township, on the east side of the intersection of county roads 1050 North and 550 East was planned as 14 lots and approved in March 1998. A second phase, about the same size, was also approved.

Phase 2 was later abandoned.

Now Nina Diamond has bison running on that 60-plus acres and plans a small farm there, attorney Todd Leeth said.

The subdivision’s plat for the first phase could have been discarded without Plan Commission approval except for one thing — Diamond wants to keep Lot 14 available for a home, Leeth said.

Commission member Nikky Witkowski didn’t want the commission to create drainage problems in the future by abandoning plans for a detention pond and the necessary easements.

The easement will remain, but it won’t have any function. “It’s an easement that leads to nowhere,” Leeth said.

Water from the 2.74 acres on Lot 14 will drain onto the rest of the 60 acres, which Diamond already owns, so that shouldn’t be a problem, Leeth said.

The detention pond was intended for the entire subdivision, County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said. It would have held water that couldn’t soak into the ground because of roads and buildings, but none of that was built. Utilities weren’t extended to the property, either.

The new home would require a septic permit from the Health Department, but with Lot 14 having so much acreage, that shouldn’t be a problem, Breitzke said.

The vote to scrap the plan for the other 13 lots was unanimous, 9-0.

The Plan Commission was also set to consider plans for the 675-lot Grand Oaks Subdivision in Porter Township, on Division Road north of County Road 100 South and east of Ind. 2, but paperwork hadn’t been filed with the county in time. Deliberation on the proposal was postponed in July as well.

Back in 2013, a primary plat for the subdivision was approved that showed 434 lots on 228 acres.

In 2020, the subdivision’s primary plat was given a two-year extension with plans for Valparaiso water and Nature Works Conservancy District sewers.

Now it’s proposed as 675 lots on 322 acres.

The developer is seeking waivers from standards for maximum block length, maximum cul-de-sac length, lot establishment standards, open space standards and pedestrian network standards.