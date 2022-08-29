Porter County erases subdivision plan

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Plan Commission is accustomed to approving new subdivisions. This time, it did the opposite.
Chasemore Subdivision is no more.
The 34.5-acre subdivision in Jackson Township, on the east side of the intersection of county roads 1050 North and 550 East was planned as 14 lots and approved in March 1998. A second phase, about the same size, was also approved.
Phase 2 was later abandoned.
Now Nina Diamond has bison running on that 60-plus acres and plans a small farm there, attorney Todd Leeth said.
The subdivision’s plat for the first phase could have been discarded without Plan Commission approval except for one thing — Diamond wants to keep Lot 14 available for a home, Leeth said.
Commission member Nikky Witkowski didn’t want the commission to create drainage problems in the future by abandoning plans for a detention pond and the necessary easements.
The easement will remain, but it won’t have any function. “It’s an easement that leads to nowhere,” Leeth said.
Water from the 2.74 acres on Lot 14 will drain onto the rest of the 60 acres, which Diamond already owns, so that shouldn’t be a problem, Leeth said.
The detention pond was intended for the entire subdivision, County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said. It would have held water that couldn’t soak into the ground because of roads and buildings, but none of that was built. Utilities weren’t extended to the property, either.
The new home would require a septic permit from the Health Department, but with Lot 14 having so much acreage, that shouldn’t be a problem, Breitzke said.
The vote to scrap the plan for the other 13 lots was unanimous, 9-0.
The Plan Commission was also set to consider plans for the 675-lot Grand Oaks Subdivision in Porter Township, on Division Road north of County Road 100 South and east of Ind. 2, but paperwork hadn’t been filed with the county in time. Deliberation on the proposal was postponed in July as well.
Back in 2013, a primary plat for the subdivision was approved that showed 434 lots on 228 acres.
In 2020, the subdivision’s primary plat was given a two-year extension with plans for Valparaiso water and Nature Works Conservancy District sewers.
Now it’s proposed as 675 lots on 322 acres.
The developer is seeking waivers from standards for maximum block length, maximum cul-de-sac length, lot establishment standards, open space standards and pedestrian network standards.
1 of 20
Public gets glimpse at work of emergency responders at MAAC event
Valparaiso police Sg.t Joe Cowser and a K-9 give a demonstration during the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday.
Public gets glimpse at work of emergency responders at MAAC event
Walter Bryant, 5, of Valparaiso, tries out the firefighters hose with MAAC trainee David Brasher-Harding, of Hobart, during the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative taining facility in Valparaiso.
Steel poles are supporting the Bailly Homestead house for now. Once the building is fully restored, the National Park Service plans to seek a private vendor to reuse the building for lodging or another use.
Doug Drummond, of Crown Point, waits for the start of the Hometown Heroes Charity Motorcycle Run near Bulldog Park in Crown Point Sunday morning. Over 70 riders participated riding from Crown Point to Hebron and Lowell supporting Crown Point EMA.
Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.
1 of 20
Public gets glimpse at work of emergency responders at MAAC event
Valparaiso police Sg.t Joe Cowser and a K-9 give a demonstration during the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Public gets glimpse at work of emergency responders at MAAC event
Walter Bryant, 5, of Valparaiso, tries out the firefighters hose with MAAC trainee David Brasher-Harding, of Hobart, during the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative taining facility in Valparaiso.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
Todd Ravesloot, chief of facilities at Indiana Dunes National Park, stands on the front porch of the house at Bailly Homestead.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
Steel poles are supporting the Bailly Homestead house for now. Once the building is fully restored, the National Park Service plans to seek a private vendor to reuse the building for lodging or another use.
Doug Ross, The Times
082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_16
Valparaiso head coach Bill Marshall watches the Vikings defense against Hammond Central in the second quarter Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_2
Valparaiso’s Sammy Ampeliotis (32) intercepts a pass intended for Hammond Central’s Dashawn Woods (3) in the second quarter Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_4
Hammond Central’s Jordan Woods (1) is caught by Valparaiso’s Tyres Morris (15) in the first quarter Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Crown Point at Andrean football
Crown Point's J.J. Johnson hands the ball to the referee following his touchdown.
John J. Watkins The Times
Merrillville at Hobart football
Hobart's Trey Gibson, far left, reaches forward as he's tackled on Friday in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville at Hobart football
Hobart's Noah Ehrlich, left, aims for open teammate Jaelen Williams on Friday in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville at Hobart football
Hobart's Nathan Queer reacts after the Brickies recovered a Merrillville fumble on Friday in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville at Hobart football
Hobart fans rally as Merrillville prepares to receive the kickoff on Friday in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at Andrean football
Crown Point's Micah Jones and JJ Johnson celebrate Johnson's touchdown.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Purdue Northwest Welcome Rally
Senior Izzy Gomez poses with school mascot Leo at the Purdue Northwest Welcome Rally Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Purdue Northwest Welcome Rally
Casey Parker from the College of Business looks on as Arianna Peterson spins the wheel for some Purdue swag at the Purdue Northwest Welcome Rally on Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Groundbreaking for the Silos at Sanders Farm industrial development
Ground has been broken for The Silos at Sanders Farm industrial complex in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Taking advantage of the weather
With summer winding down, a couple row their kayaks on Cedar Lake Monday afternoon.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Relaxing on Cedar Lake
Tommy Westbury take a photo of his wife, Jessica, and a carp that she caught at Cedar Lake.
John J. Watkins, The Times
082222-nws-cpfop_2
Doug Drummond, of Crown Point, waits for the start of the Hometown Heroes Charity Motorcycle Run near Bulldog Park in Crown Point Sunday morning. Over 70 riders participated riding from Crown Point to Hebron and Lowell supporting Crown Point EMA.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
082222-nws-cpfop_4
Riders head to their motorcycles for the start of the Hometown Heroes Charity Motorcycle Run at Bulldog Park in Crown Point Sunday morning.