WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Lori Daly never thought she'd get so excited about doors and windows, wallpaper and paint.
But as the director of the Porter County Expo Center and Fairgrounds toured the venue's two premiere buildings recently, she couldn't contain herself.
"It brings a lot of joy and pride to me that we have this. This is awesome," Daly said.
The Expo Center's east and west buildings have been undergoing $3.2 million in renovations since August. The county funded the updates to the buildings through its $30 million capital spending plan.
The 35-year-old facility needed updating. Not only was the decor stuck in the 1980s, the infrastructure — wiring, plumbing, and heating and air conditioning systems — needed a total redo.
Daly said the project received the support of Porter County Commissioners and the Porter County Council, both of which recognized the need for the upgrades and were active participants in the project. She said other county departments also have lent assistance during the remodeling.
The east building — which will see its first event, Be Kind to Animals, sponsored by the Porter County Animal Shelter, on Saturday in the renovated facility — received "bare bones" updates beyond the infrastructure, Daly said.
Lights are now occupancy-sensored, coming on when someone walks into the room. Felt runs up the walls to help keep the sound muffled in the pole barn-style building. The bathrooms received a full gut job, transforming from an industrial look to new flooring and patricians and sinks with quartz countertops.
The link between the east and west buildings also received new LED lights, felted walls and new heating and air.
It is the west building, which will see its first event on May 11 with the Three Little Birds Market, that received the most attention beyond infrastructure improvements. From the halls to the conference room, offices to bathrooms, everything received a face-lift. A patio was added to the patio room with a wall of doors to bring in sunlight. New carpeting, new windows, increased sound-baffling materials, uplighting, tiled walls, accent walls, paint and new doors round out the improvements.
Daly said a few of the "biggest things" are the additions of handicapped and family restrooms and the addition of a bridal suite off the Great Room. Technology will also play a bigger role with the addition of four large-screen TVs and smaller, wall-mounted sets in the lobby to provide information and advertising of future events.
Daly said her own daughter delayed her wedding until October so she could take advantage of the remodeled Expo Center and the Bridal Suite, which will also serve as a "green room" facility for other events.
While the overall footprint of the buildings did not change, the lobby area was pushed out and renovated to provide more room.
The massive project, Daly said, wasn't only to update and take care of the facility, but to make it more competitive on the rental market. The Expo Center, which has three full-time staff members, will be adding an event manager in the fall.
The Expo Center is self-sustaining, Daley said, and staffers are hoping to increase use to not only keep it that way, but to be able to build a capital fund for future maintenance and other projects.
Daly said staffers saw where they were lacking in booking wedding events and will be targeting that market to fill weekends in June and August, when the facility seemed to be lacking renters. She said there will still be trade shows and markets and other events people are used to attending. Daly said they will also be targeting more corporate events.
Rental rates have increased, Daly said.
"They hadn't been raised in a long time, but how do you raise them when you haven't done anything to the facility?" she said, adding the fee structure has also been reconfigured and they will be giving 20% discounts to nonprofits renting the facility.
Once the renovation is complete and Daly and her staff can move from the trailer and port-a-potty to new offices inside, she said they will begin working on a new five- or 10-year strategic plan.