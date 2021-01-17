Porter County eyes tax for road repairs

VALPARAISO — Porter County has very little money for paving this year and needs to find a reliable funding source for that work, the Board of Commissioners said.
That’s after the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance made drastic changes to the county’s highway budget.
A week ago, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good said, the state’s budget order came back with a $94,000 cut in the amount budgeted for paving, “which has pretty much left our coffers almost empty for doing any type of paving this year.”
“The guidance that we were getting from the state the last several years, when the fuel tax was increased, hasn’t really seemed to make it to the local level, which is causing us some issues here,” Good, R-Center, said.
The state increased the gas tax with the intent to generate additional money for maintaining roads, but the extra revenue hasn’t filtered down to the local level, Good said.
“I think what we need to do is discuss it with the council what type of action we need to take,” he said.
“It’s really hard to put a plan together to maintain 816 miles of roads when you have the funding moving all over the place. It’s almost impossible,” Good said.
Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said he would not consider or vote for a wheel tax, yet the county needs a dedicated funding source for maintaining roads.
Good was quick to point out that the County Council would have to create any dedicated funding source such as a wheel tax.
“Commissioners don’t raise taxes; it’s the council. This is not trying to dump anybody in the hot seat,” Good said. “I know they’re very familiar with what’s been going on in the past few years too.”
Portage and Valparaiso approved a wheel tax in 2016, charging residents $25 per vehicle.
“We’re not taking a swing at anybody here. It is what it is. We’re just letting the community know that we have some issues we need to work through,” Good said.
“We have to pave the roads, so we’re going to have to figure it out,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said.
Biggs said the county hasn’t received the financial support it should from downstate as the county’s state aid for roadwork has diminished over the past several years.
“It just seems odd to me,” Good said. “We’re in a county with a lot of miles of road, we’re in a lake effect snow area, and we have a lot of bridges; I just don’t know how they divvy up all that money. We’re going to have to figure it out by ourselves. We’re going to need to have those talks with the council.”