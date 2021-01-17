Porter County eyes tax for road repairs

VALPARAISO — Porter County has very little money for paving this year and needs to find a reliable funding source for that work, the Board of Commissioners said.

That’s after the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance made drastic changes to the county’s highway budget.

A week ago, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good said, the state’s budget order came back with a $94,000 cut in the amount budgeted for paving, “which has pretty much left our coffers almost empty for doing any type of paving this year.”

“The guidance that we were getting from the state the last several years, when the fuel tax was increased, hasn’t really seemed to make it to the local level, which is causing us some issues here,” Good, R-Center, said.

The state increased the gas tax with the intent to generate additional money for maintaining roads, but the extra revenue hasn’t filtered down to the local level, Good said.

“I think what we need to do is discuss it with the council what type of action we need to take,” he said.

“It’s really hard to put a plan together to maintain 816 miles of roads when you have the funding moving all over the place. It’s almost impossible,” Good said.