Porter County faces uphill budget process, officials say

Figuring out how to pay for police body cameras and car cameras took some effort.

“It’s desperately needed,” said Councilman Mike Jessen, R-4th, but which fund should pay for it?

The cameras include a maintenance agreement and online storage for video, which can be a major expense. The cameras also are replaced every three years, Reynolds said.

The maintenance agreements fund was increasing $13,579 as a result.

Whitten said he would talk with the Board of Commissioners to see if that money could come from another source.

Riverboat casino revenue was another issue facing the council.

Urbanik said the closure of casinos because of the pandemic disrupted cash flow, but the state has advised auditors to expect the full amount eventually.

Instead of a lump sum in August, the county and other taxing units are getting monthly distributions.

Some of the Porter County Sheriff’s Department expenses have been zeroed out. The Virtual Pathways Agreement fund has nearly $6,000 left in it, but that program has ended. The Sheriff’s Department will spend the rest on training.