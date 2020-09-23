Porter County faces uphill budget process, officials say

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Council has begun reviewing 2021 budgets starting with the county’s biggest expense — the Sheriff’s Department.
Still up in the air is whether county employees will receive raises in 2021.
A 2% across-the-board raise for county employees would come to $500,000; a 3% raise would boost spending by $756,640, County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said.
As with all units of government, the county has been hit hard by COVID-19. Job losses resulting from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order mean income tax revenue will drop next year.
In 2019, the county budgeted $5.8 million in income tax expenditures but actually spent $5.6 million.
In 2021, Urbanik said, the county should expect only $5.2 million.
“Possibly we’re already short $600,000 in local income tax,” said Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd.
Councilman Dan Whitten, D-at large, suggested a deep dive on salaries wait until after all the departments’ budgets are reviewed.
Sheriff David Reynolds' salary was increased for 2021, though, because the council had no choice. That raise was mandated by the Indiana Supreme Court, Rivas said, because the sheriff and prosecutor receive identical salaries.
Figuring out how to pay for police body cameras and car cameras took some effort.
“It’s desperately needed,” said Councilman Mike Jessen, R-4th, but which fund should pay for it?
The cameras include a maintenance agreement and online storage for video, which can be a major expense. The cameras also are replaced every three years, Reynolds said.
The maintenance agreements fund was increasing $13,579 as a result.
Whitten said he would talk with the Board of Commissioners to see if that money could come from another source.
Riverboat casino revenue was another issue facing the council.
Urbanik said the closure of casinos because of the pandemic disrupted cash flow, but the state has advised auditors to expect the full amount eventually.
Instead of a lump sum in August, the county and other taxing units are getting monthly distributions.
Some of the Porter County Sheriff’s Department expenses have been zeroed out. The Virtual Pathways Agreement fund has nearly $6,000 left in it, but that program has ended. The Sheriff’s Department will spend the rest on training.
Also, the auditor’s office will distribute drug forfeiture money to agencies involved the county drug task force, eliminating the $20,000 that has been set aside for an attorney to do so.
The Sheriff’s Department will seek an additional $35,000 for vehicle repairs for the rest of 2020, but that fund won’t increase for 2021. The county is selling older cars, and the newer ones should be cheaper to maintain.
Gallery: How much do Northwest Indiana CEOs make?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!