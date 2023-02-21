VALPARAISO — The Porter County Agricultural Society is pumping big dollars into improving the buildings and grounds.

“Most people know we're just a tenant there, but part of our agreement is that we maintain the buildings and infuse money into projects out there to keep it is as beautiful as we can,” Porter County Fair Manager David Bagnall told the Board of Commissioners recently.

A black vinyl fence is being installed along Ind. 49 and Division Road, replacing the fence that had been there for 35 years. The fence will stretch all the way to the east end of the property, replacing a wire that stretched between gates.

Although that’s the most visible sign of improvement right now, it’s not the biggest project.

“We're going to paint the inside of the 4-H building, and the swine barn has a little foundation problem that we're going to have some experts look at. The building is cracking the concrete, and we're not really comfortable with that,” Bagnall said.

The high-voltage electrical system needs upgrades, so work on that is starting as soon as possible, he said. The Expo Center will get a generator, too.

The electrical and sewer systems at the campground both need to be improved. The campground is used by carnival workers and others during the fair.

Internet improvements need to be made. Some of the water line valves need to be replaced, too.

Since 1985, the Fair Board has pumped more than $4 million into fairgrounds improvements without using taxpayer dollars, Bagnall said.

Even as the physical improvements are being planned and executed, Bagnall is getting programming ready for this year’s fair, which will be held July 20-29.

A July 21 concert by one of the big headliners, rapper Jelly Roll, is already sold out. The concert by Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, was announced Feb. 6.

“He had a troubled past,” Bagnall said. “He spent a lot of time in prison.” Since then, he has turned his life around, donating money and reaching out to help troubled youth.

Also performing, with tickets still available, will be country singer and songwriter Jon Pardi, performing July 20.

The fair is a popular venue for a lot of top artists, Bagnall said. “It’s amazing how many people have heard of the Porter County Fair.”

The fair draws about 150,000 people, Bagnall said, making it one of the community’s larger draws. That has a big financial impact on hotels, gas stations, restaurants and more, he noted.

The Board of Commissioners granted Expo Center Manager Lori Daly’s request for a blanket waiver of fees for county departments using the facility. They have to cover actual costs out of their own budget when planning events, but not the fees that private groups have to pay.

Daly requested the blanket waiver for a series of events already scheduled “so I don’t have to keep bugging you,” she told the commissioners.

Any additional events planned by units of county government will need to be approved separately.

One of the upcoming events will be a Board of Commissioners meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday to hear a presentation by Malden Solar, which hopes to build a large solar farm in Morgan Township. NextEra Energy, the developer, will need county permission as well as leases from property owners to build the solar farm. Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, R-North, has indicated he’s concerned about preserving the county’s rural flavor and thus is skeptical of solar farms.

Good news for anyone calling county government is that the old phone system is being junked in favor of a new one by Hebron-based NITCO. The county has nearly 800 phones. Now it will be NITCO and not the county’s IT department dealing with major issues.

PHOTOS: 4-Hers display their animals at the Porter County Fair 4-H livestock auction 4-Hers display hoofed critters at fair sale 4-Hers display hoofed critters at fair sale 4-Hers display hoofed critters at fair sale 4-H livestock auction 4-H livestock auction 4-H livestock auction 4-H livestock auction