CHESTERTON — Chesterton firefighters delivered 10 very special gifts on Mother's Day to one very lucky mother duck.

The crew were called out shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of Carrick Lane, near a pond in the Estates of Sand Creek development, for a report of seven baby mallard ducks stuck in a drain, the town reported.

"After popping the grate, firefighter Justin Lewis lowered himself into the drain, quacked reassuringly, then handed the ducklings topside to firefighter Marc Mihalik, one by one and very gingerly," the town said.

Engineer Heather Compton placed 10 ducklings in all in a tub and Mihalik returned them to their awaiting mother.

"The CFD concluded its report on the call with a holiday message to moms everywhere: "Ten baby ducks were rescued from the storm drain and reunited with their mother. Happy Mother’s Day."

