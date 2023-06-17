VALPARAISO — Consultant Robert Byrd urged the Porter County Board of Commissioners to create a formal Public Safety Commission to figure out how to address problems like the shortage of volunteer firefighters and difficulty hiring paramedics and other first responders.

Board President Jim Biggs, R-North, has listed creating the commission as one of his priorities.

The panel should look at how to deliver emergency services and how to pay for the increased demand in a rapidly growing county, Byrd said.

LaPorte County addressed the latter question by adopting a public safety income tax.

About a dozen leaders in Porter County’s first-responder community have been meeting since Feb. 16 to bring the challenges facing the county into a sharper focus.

“A need exists to address the foundation, sustainability and continued quality of public safety,” Byrd said.

He offered a quick summary the scope of the first-responder community.

Porter County has 267 full- and 36 part-time police officers across eight law enforcement agencies. That’s not even counting the reserve, jail, court, security and civil division officers and civilian support personnel. Together, the law enforcement agencies’ operating budgets add up to $27.3 million.

The county has 17 fire departments and 24 fire stations for its 12 townships. There are 166 career firefighters, 357 volunteer firefighters and 20 part-timers. They operate 39 engines, four aerial trucks, 19 tankers, 15 ambulances and 86 miscellaneous vehicles. Their annual operating budgets total $24.5 million.

Additional money and personnel are used for ambulance services, 911 dispatch operations, the coroner’s office and emergency management.

Add it all up, and the county’s taxpayers spend nearly $65 million for public safety efforts.

There are challenges to address, Byrd said.

“Volunteerism, particularly for emergency services, is dwindling,” he said.

Most of the county’s fire departments are staffed by volunteers, most of whom work weekdays.

Salaries are an issue for paid personnel, too. Departments are finding it difficult to attract and retain qualified people.

Mental health issues need to be addressed as well.

Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, noted the changes in the past 10 years and how the complexity of delivering public safety has increased.

Technology costs keep climbing, too, with police officers expected to wear body armor and body cameras, carry a Taser, stop-the-bleed kit, Narcan and more, Byrd said.

In addition, there’s a large number of retirements coming and a high churn rate.

“We’re fortunate in Porter County that we have the caliber of people we have who make these commitments to protect the public and potentially risk their lives in doing so,” Byrd said.

Biggs said equipment and training for new officers cost money: “The council has done a pretty good job in keeping up with it.”

Now there are fewer young adults willing to risk their lives without compensation, he said, which hurts volunteer fire departments. “Twenty years ago, the county, from a demographic standpoint, looked different than it does today,” Biggs said.

“Fires are burning much faster, much hotter” because of materials used today, Byrd said.

“Not every problem is going to be solved by putting more resources out there,” Biggs said, so he wants to focus efforts on planning how to deal with these issues.

“I think public safety has to be our No. 1 concern,” he said.