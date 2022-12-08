Porter County grateful for Good times

VALPARAISO — Porter County Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good and County Auditor Vicki Urbanik were honored this week for their eight years of leadership.

“When Jeff first got here, we talked about all we had to accomplish, and it was a lot,” board Vice President Laura Blaney, D-South, said.

“Jeff’s leadership empowered other people. He set the bar high,” she said.

During Good’s tenure, the county did a lot of heavy lifting on projects, including a $30 million bond for capital improvements to facilities throughout the county. That involved extensive work at the Expo Center, the courthouse, North Porter County Government Center, construction of a new government building that shares space with the Portage Township trustee and the repurchase of the old jail at 57 Franklin St. in downtown Valparaiso to house the prosecutor’s office and 911 call center.

Prior to that, noted County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, the county also built a new animal shelter and revamped the entrance to the Porter County Administration Building to make it more accessible and address drainage issues.

The county Redevelopment Commission, led by Good, also erected a building in South Haven to be used by the highway and stormwater departments.

Planning Director Robert Thompson estimated that the county has pumped about $75 million to $80 million into infrastructure in the last eight years, including bridges and stormwater projects.

The county created a stormwater management fee to create a department by the same name. A major focus has been clearing up extensive drainage problems in South Haven, an unincorporated area with a population of more than 5,000, making it more populous than Whiting.

The county is now addressing stormwater issues in Shorewood Forest, another large subdivision, and other unincorporated areas throughout the county.

The county also created the nonprofit Porter County government foundation to invest the proceeds from the sale of Porter Hospital. In one year alone, the county earned $15 million in interest money as a result, Blaney said.

“We’ve all had the trials and tribulations of working with Jeff,” Blaney said with a chuckle.

Good said the staff deserves credit for all the hard work accomplished in the past eight years. “I think I have been blessed,” he said.

Good Hospitality Services, his Valparaiso-based company, builds and manages hotel properties nationwide.

In complimenting Urbanik for her leadership, Good said, “Good accounting really does matter. It’s the bedrock of any institutions."

“I couldn’t think of a better person to sunset with than Vicki Urbanik,” he said.

Good chose not to seek a third term. Urbanik couldn’t run again because of term limits.

Under Urbanik’s leadership, the county shored up the general fund to the point where the budget now has about 20% in reserves. “She’s turned that general fund around.”

Porter County is among about 15 others in Indiana that follow General Accepted Accounting Principles, preparing two sets of reports to reflect GAAP principles and state-mandated fiscal reporting requirements for counties.

Rivas rattled off a partial list of how much has been accomplished by county government in the last eight years, the result of a strong partnership between the council, commissioners and auditor. “That’s evident in the leadership of Jeff in the commissioners’ office and Vicki in the auditor’s office,” he said.

If any of the three members of that team is weak, they all suffer, he said. “It’s been a tremendous partnership over the past eight years.”

Urbanik has saved the county hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting work by doing work in-house, Rivas said. Blaney noted that Urbanik has often worked well past normal office hours.

Among Urbanik’s accomplishments has been leading the county’s American Rescue Plan Act budgeting process. Porter County received more than $33 million in federal funds through that federal law.

“Our life has been made easy on the council,” Rivas said, because of the strong working relationship with the commissioners and auditor’s office.

At the auditor’s office, “the door has always been open for us to get our questions answered,” Rivas said.

“Government can work if people work together and you have the competent people in place.”

“The last eight years, the bar’s been set. We can go out and take care of communities and still be fiscally responsible.”

At this week’s Board of Commissioners meeting, resident Jerry Egel gave Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, a plaque to thank him for speaking out on issues like the Memorial Opera House renovation and expansion project, distribution of ARPA funds and rezoning for Heirloom subdivision, which neighbors opposed.

Council member Erik Wagner, D-1st, appointed early this year to replace the late Bob Poparad, also earned a plaque this week. “He jumped right in and became part of the team,” Rivas said.

Wagner’s bid to retain his new seat was thwarted in the primary.