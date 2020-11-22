Porter County Health Department needs social media presence, commissioner suggests

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Health Department should use social media channel to alert residents to information about the pandemic and COVID-19 testing, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good is suggesting.

“Social media is where a lot of this is going,” Good, R-Center, told Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp. “We’re not looking to tell a story. We’re looking to push out information.”

That could include sharing a link to register for a COVID-19 test so the paperwork is already done before the patient gets to the testing site, he said.

It’s time for the Health Department to have its own social media presence, Good said.

Stamp said she appreciated the offer to consult with Curt Ellis, the commissioners’ point man on social media, to get started. Ellis has been working with the department on a daily basis for months to update the COVID-19 dashboard every day.

“I actually think that’s for your benefit as well as the consumer,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

“It’s already helped with highway,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said.

