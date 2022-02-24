Porter County hits reset on ARPA plan

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Board of Commissioners and County Council began work on a new plan for how to spend the county’s $33 million in American Rescue Plan money.

Already, more than $4 million of that money is spoken for. The commissioners and council agreed in separate meetings Tuesday to spend $25,000 for a behavioral health study, $500,000 for township trustees to distribute, $2.5 million to help complete the Marquette Greenway Trail and up to $1 million in premium pay — bonuses — for public safety and law enforcement employees, primarily.

The council opted to give employees hefty bonuses, up to $4,000, this year in lieu of raises.

That still leaves nearly $29 million to spend.

The ordinance approved by the commissioners Tuesday repeals a more extensive spending plan that included $5.5 million for the Memorial Opera House and stormwater projects including Shorewood Forest and $4 million for Stimson Drain. Those projects could be considered by the committees if proposed.

In the future, spending plans will be determined by a steering committee and four subcommittees. Each will include one commissioner and two council members as well as two members of the public, one appointed by the council and one by the commissioners.

Applications for those citizen seats on the committees are due by March 8 at the county’s website, porterco.org. Citizen members are expected to not seek funding for any organization by which they are employed or serve as a member of the board of directors.

The steering committee will be led by County Auditor Vicki Urbanik, a nonvoting member. Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, and Councilman Andy Bozak, R-at large, will be on the committee as well. County Attorney Scott McClure will serve as a nonvoting adviser.

The Behavioral Health and Social Services Committee will include Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, and council members Greg Simms, D-3rd, and Sylvia Graham, D-at large. Trustees of Portage and Center townships and two rural townships not yet selected will serve as nonvoting advisers.

The Nonprofits and Employers Committee will include Biggs; Councilman Mike Brickner, R-at large; and Simms. A nonprofit expert, yet to be determined, will serve as a nonvoting adviser.

The Infrastructure and Facilities Committee will include Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center; Simms and Brickner. County Engineer Michael Novotney and Facilities Director Ray Cloyd will serve as nonvoting advisers.

The County Government COVID Health Response Committee will include Blaney, Gram and Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th. A Health Department representative and Human Resources Director Rhonda Young will be nonvoting advisers.

The process is designed for extensive public input. Each committee will have at least one evening or weekend meeting. Public input will be accepted at each meeting. Input from the public, agencies and organizations will be accepted online as well at the county’s website.

The meetings will be open to the public and videotaped for later viewing. The public can sign up for text alerts as well.

The commissioners approved spending $1,890 on another 1,000 text alert subscriptions after adding 1,000 in January. Commissioners assistant Curt Ellis said the county burned through 700 of January’s new subscriptions already.

“Porter County is not a poor county. We need to take care of what we’ve got,” resident Paul Schreiner told the Board of Commissioners.

“Helping fix old infrastructure is part of the process,” said resident Gary Brown.

The mental health study will help determine needs for the behavioral health and social Services Committee, Duneland School Board member Ronald “Red” Stone said.

