Porter County imposing business restrictions to limit spread of COVID-19
alert urgent

Porter County: Porter County Government Center

The Porter County Government Center in Valparaiso.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Porter County is enacting new restrictions on business operations in an effort to halt and reverse the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Dr. Maria Stamp, the Porter County health officer, said Friday Region health systems already are stressed with new COVID-19 cases, and the usual tools for measuring the spread of the coronavirus are likely to be unreliable over the next few weeks due to holiday gatherings and testing interruptions.

As a result, she said beginning Sunday Porter County is going to operate as if it has the highest-possible "red" COVID-19 classification from the State Department of Health, instead of the one notch lower "orange" rating the county was assigned Wednesday.

That means social gatherings are limited to 25 or fewer people absent county health department approval, employees and customers at businesses open to the public are required to comply with Gov. Eric Holcomb's face mask directive, and attendance at elementary and high school sporting events is limited to participants, support personnel, parents, guardians and siblings.

In addition, Stamp has issued an order — as permitted by Indiana law and the governor's executive order — dialing back capacity limits and operating hours at Porter County businesses to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Sunday, Porter County retail establishments, group fitness classes, skating rinks, bowling alleys, movie theaters and similar businesses are limited to 50% capacity.

Restaurants, bars and clubs have no specific capacity limit but must ensure parties are seated at least 6 feet apart, no one is served food or drinks unless seated, masks are worn except when eating or drinking, and no table has more than six people seated together.

The health officer's order also mandates bars, dine-in restaurants and clubs be closed every night between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., and dance floors, self-service buffets, and salad bars remain closed at all times.

Other entities, such as libraries, funeral homes and swimming pools, must strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines and require patrons to wear masks, according to the order.

The order provides no specific guidance for Porter County houses of worship or schools to follow, other than the school sports capacity limits.

Stamp said the business restrictions will be enforced in the county by COVID-19 safety inspectors.

She's also asking Porter County residents to report suspected violations by calling the health department at 219-465-3525, or by submitting a report through the Porter County website.

Porter County Public Health Order

Download PDF Porter County Public Health Order

