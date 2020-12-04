Porter County imposing business restrictions to limit spread of COVID-19

VALPARAISO — Porter County is enacting new restrictions on business operations in an effort to halt and reverse the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Dr. Maria Stamp, the Porter County health officer, said Friday Region health systems already are stressed with new COVID-19 cases, and the usual tools for measuring the spread of the coronavirus are likely to be unreliable over the next few weeks due to holiday gatherings and testing interruptions.

As a result, she said beginning Sunday Porter County is going to operate as if it has the highest-possible "red" COVID-19 classification from the State Department of Health, instead of the one notch lower "orange" rating the county was assigned Wednesday.

That means social gatherings are limited to 25 or fewer people absent county health department approval, employees and customers at businesses open to the public are required to comply with Gov. Eric Holcomb's face mask directive, and attendance at elementary and high school sporting events is limited to participants, support personnel, parents, guardians and siblings.

In addition, Stamp has issued an order — as permitted by Indiana law and the governor's executive order — dialing back capacity limits and operating hours at Porter County businesses to minimize the spread of COVID-19.