Porter County investing now for future growth

When Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, looks around at all the renovation and new construction underway at various county-owned buildings, she is proud of the much-needed improvements.
But she is equally proud the $50 million undertaking, which also includes a massive drainage improvement project in the unincorporated area of South Haven, is being carried out without a tax hike.
This was made possible because of the forethought of those who took the $148 million from the 2007 sale of the county-owned hospital and tucked it away safely into a county-operated foundation, said Blaney, who serves as chair of that group.
"If we continue down the path we are on, we will always have the money to keep taxes down," she said.
This is key for the future of the county, which continues to be a popular destination for new residents and businesses.
The estimated population in Porter County in July of 2018 was 169,594, up from 164,302 just eight years earlier, according to the United State Census Bureau.
This growth is being driven, at least in part, by Illinois residents fleeing that state's high taxes and Porter County's proximity to the Chicago job market, said Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North.
It will be fueled further by the South Shore Line's $420 million plan to build a new second track in single-track areas between Gary and Michigan City, and do platform upgrades at five stations, with additional parking.
Increased mobility around county a goal
Increasing the number of people moving freely around the county is among the long-term efforts heading into the coming decades.
Key to this effort is the proposed extension of Willowcreek Road in Portage south from where it currently ends at County Road 700 North to U.S. 30, the commissioners say.
This huge undertaking, which is going to require the assistance of state and federal dollars, is currently in the environmental assessment stage, Biggs said.
"We need another north-south thoroughfare," Biggs said.
Nowhere is this need more noticeable than on the north-south Ind. 49 bypass a short distance to the east in the Chesterton and Valparaiso areas. The bypass often has a heavy flow of traffic that is need of relief.
Extending Willowcreek Road south would also be good for business growth, Blaney said.
"That's going to open up some land for development," she said.
"We currently have funding for a route study and environmental study from 700 North to U.S. 30," Blaney added. "We have engineering funds lined up from 700 North to Highway 130. This will tell us what right of way purchases are necessary.
"We expect purchase dealings to begin in 2022. We still need paving money."
Relieving congestion along U.S. 6 also a priority
Relieving congestion along U.S. 6 is another long-term goal for the county, according to Bob Thompson, director of the Porter County Department of Development and Storm Water Management.
He would like to see the state continue with the widening project that it carried out along the highway in Hobart and Portage. This would involve widening U.S. 6 from Ind. 149 east to Ind. 49 or a little further east to North Calumet Road.
"That would be great if they could widen that," he said.
Biggs agreed.
"It seems to be, by the month, it becomes worse and worse," he said of the congestion.
This project is especially important for the county because it impacts traffic around the new hospital at U.S. 6 and Ind. 49, he said. The area is attracting interest from new businesses, including a potential multimillion project that would bring many new jobs to the area.
"That area of (U.S.) 6 has to be addressed," Biggs said.
The county also has years of work ahead on efforts to replace and renovate bridges along roadways, Thompson said.
Four bridges have been completed, another two are slated to be done this year, five more are under design and another four should be in the design phase by the end of summer, he said.
It's not just vehicle traffic on the minds of county officials. Thompson said efforts are underway to line up a consultant to see if there is land available to relocate the Calumet Trail used by bikers, walkers and runners.
The nine-mile trail, which is located immediately north of the South Shore railroad tracks at the far north end of the county, has fallen into disrepair and is a utility right-of-way, he said. The idea is to see if there is land nearby to improve conditions.
Drainage improvements an ongoing issue
Drainage improvements will be an ongoing issue and projects are underway throughout the county, Thompson said.
"We're spreading it out quite a bit," he said.
Work continues in South Haven, which was identified as the single largest trouble site in the county. That $15-16 million project could be wrapped up within the next five years.
Blaney said the county is also laying the groundwork to continue caring for its historic Memorial Opera House into the future. The county secured a state grant to come up with a capital improvement plan, she said.
"That project is shovel ready, so to speak," she said.
"We have a capital improvement plan document that was produced as a result of receiving the DNR grant," Blaney added. "We hope to be able to put the plan to use and make improvements.
"We currently are planning a new entryway that the Memorial Opera House Foundation is paying for."
The facility is seen as a driver for arts, tourism and a contributor to a vital downtown many years into the future.
Another idea on the table is to utilize the county's Emergency Management Agency to begin regular water testing around the heavily industrialized lakefront to the north to be ahead of the types of water contamination issues that have occurred recently, Biggs said.
"Why not use them and their expertise?" he asked. "I'm not a big fan of waiting for someone to tell me something's wrong."
Biggs said feels good about the direction the county is taking.
"I feel very confident in our ability to address most anything," he said.
Porter County Parks Superintendent Walter Lenckos has his own lengthy list of long-term projects, including developing parks and increasing recreational options in the south end of the county.
This includes finding the money to develop the 63-acre Aukiki County Park property along Ind. 49 just north of Kouts, he said.
There is also talk of the county taking over some of the property near the Collier Lodge Site along the Kankakee River in Pleasant Township, he said. This project, which is way down the road, would allow the park department to manage a natural area at the site.
The park department also has long-term plans to fulfill the public's top priority, which is to create more recreational trails, Lenckos said. This will involve expanding trails within existing park sites and connecting to trails outside of county parks and linking to systems in neighboring Lake and LaPorte counties.
The park department will also grow its efforts to restore natural areas at existing park sites at Sunset Hill Farm Park, Brincka Cross Gardens, Brookdale Park and Hawk Ridge, he said.
There will also be an ongoing need to increase programs offered through the park system, Lenckos said.