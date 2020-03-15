Porter County investing now for future growth

Four bridges have been completed, another two are slated to be done this year, five more are under design and another four should be in the design phase by the end of summer, he said.

It's not just vehicle traffic on the minds of county officials. Thompson said efforts are underway to line up a consultant to see if there is land available to relocate the Calumet Trail used by bikers, walkers and runners.

The nine-mile trail, which is located immediately north of the South Shore railroad tracks at the far north end of the county, has fallen into disrepair and is a utility right-of-way, he said. The idea is to see if there is land nearby to improve conditions.

Drainage improvements an ongoing issue

Drainage improvements will be an ongoing issue and projects are underway throughout the county, Thompson said.

"We're spreading it out quite a bit," he said.

Work continues in South Haven, which was identified as the single largest trouble site in the county. That $15-16 million project could be wrapped up within the next five years.