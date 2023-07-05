VALPARAISO – The Porter County Health Department has launched a new survey on community health needs.

“We need to know where the deficiencies are, what’s falling through the cracks,” Dr. Maria Stamp, the county’s health officer, said.

The department also wants to know where services are currently offered and how to connect people to them.

Employers would be asked to discuss causes of work absences and injury prevention issues. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management would be asked about current air and water sampling to make sure efforts aren’t duplicated.

“We are committed to offering the best services we can,” Stamp said. “We are looking forward to doing really great things.”

The initiative is part of a push to figure out how to spend the millions of dollars in new state public health funding that could come to the county if the Board of Commissioners agrees to opt in for the additional funding under the terms of Senate Enrolled Act 4. More than one-third of counties have already opted in.

The Board of Commissioners is set to meet July 24 for an evening meeting devoted exclusively to that issue.

Stamp briefed the County Council recently on the benefits of opting in.

“Good health is important for pretty much everything,” she said.

Indiana’s life expectancy is decreasing, unlike the nation. The decrease seems to be coming from people dying in their middle working years, Stamp said.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation computes county rankings on a variety of statistics annually, but the county health department hopes to go more granular, even down to the ZIP code level, to see how effective services are and where they’re needed most.

In Indiana, public health funding is far below the national average of $91 per person. In Indiana, it’s $12.50 per capita.

Porter County already gets some funding from the state. Even if the county opts out of the additional funding, that amount would continue as a baseline, Stamp said. The county would continue to aggressively pursue grant opportunities.

If the county opts in, the county’s share of the health department’s support would be 20% of the total, with the state paying the remaining 80%. Just how much that will be depends on how many counties opt in by the Sept. 1 deadline. By opting in, the county’s tax support for the health department would actually decrease, Stamp said.

Although the amount indicated by opting in under SEA 4 is a whopping total, “it is not 10 times the amount of funding we normally get,” she said, because state grants have supported the department.

For next year, the county’s cost to support the health department would be about $1.3 million, a decrease of about $200,000 from this year, Stamp said, because the state calculates the average of the past three years. “It’s generally what wea re already receiving from the tax levy,” Stamp said.

The state breaks down funding by at least 60% for services offered to the public and no more than 40% for regulatory work, Stamp said. Porter County already has robust services in the 60% category, she said.

The health department wouldn’t try to duplicate services already offered by partner agencies but could support those services to make sure they continue.

On the regulatory side, there are some services the county hasn’t done much with, like taking on responsibility for pest and vector control and abatement. That’s currently a state responsibility that would be handled at the local level. An example would be spraying for mosquitoes, she said.

Language is the legislation, authored by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, isn’t clear on an escape clause, but it seems likely that the county commissioners would have to opt in or out on an annual basis, Stamp and County Council attorney Harold Harper agreed.

Among the plans would be to support the concept of a four-person care team, interim Health Department Administrator Carrie Gschwind said.

She hopes to get the entire department’s staff certified in mental health first aid.

The care coordinator concept is amazing, Stamp said. That person steers people to the right resources in the community to make sure they get there. It could even extend to someone diagnosed with high blood pressure to make sure they get the information and medical care they need.

“We definitely would like to form a fetal/infant mortality review team as well,” Gschwind said.