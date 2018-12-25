VALPARAISO — Law enforcement officers from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office and the Valparaiso Police Department participated in No Shave November raising more than $7,200 to benefit their community.
Working with United Way of Porter County, the two police departments allowed officers and employees to grow beards and mustaches to raise funds to support the more than 69,000 residents that benefit from United Way-supported programs annually.
“We support United Way because we know our support stays local. All of our employees look forward to No Shave November,” said Jeff Biggs, chief deputy for the Porter County Sheriff’s Department. “We could not be more proud of them for taking the challenge to help our neighbors.”
United Way supports more than 55 programs that cover a variety of services, including life skills development, mental and behavioral counseling, mentorship programs, hospice care, disaster relief and more. These programs support 42 percent of Porter County’s population.
“No Shave November is an awesome opportunity for the Valparaiso Police Department to show their commitment in supporting the United Way of Porter County and the spirit of giving back to those in need within our own community,” said Jeff Balon, chief of the Valparaiso Police Department.
To donate or learn more about United Way of Porter County programs, visit unitedwaypc.org.