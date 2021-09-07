Porter County learns from stormwater efforts

VALPARAISO — In the five years since the Porter County stormwater management team was created, the county has spent more than $23.5 million on repair, maintenance, construction and reconstruction projects.

County Engineer Michael Novotney told the county Stormwater Management Board that it’s finally time to shift the program’s focus.

“This has been sort of a pivot year for our program,” with team’s heads now above water and able to become proactive, Novotney said.

Since its creation in 2016, the team had addressed going back to 2010 and beyond. “All these things we’ve done, we’ve been in the weeds, fighting fires as we go along,” he said.

Now the county is able to continue that work while looking to the future.

“We’ve learned a lot,” Novotney said.