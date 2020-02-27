You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Porter County lifts travel advisory; County, courts will open with 2-hour delay
breaking urgent

Porter County lifts travel advisory; County, courts will open with 2-hour delay

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK snow
Jonathan Miano, The Times

PORTER COUNTY — A travel advisory has been lifted, but county offices and courts will open Thursday morning with a two-hour delay. 

As of 7 a.m., the drifting situations "are largely taken care of," said Curt Ellis, assistant to the Porter County Commissioners.

"Main roads have been salted, but there are some areas on main roads where the ice is thick and it will take a while for the salt to have an impact," Ellis said in a news release.

For the time being, crews will focus on main roads, then move into subdivisions later Thursday morning, Ellis said. 

The county-wide travel advisory has been lifted. 

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts