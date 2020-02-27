Porter County lifts travel advisory; County, courts will open with 2-hour delay

PORTER COUNTY — A travel advisory has been lifted, but county offices and courts will open Thursday morning with a two-hour delay.

As of 7 a.m., the drifting situations "are largely taken care of," said Curt Ellis, assistant to the Porter County Commissioners.

"Main roads have been salted, but there are some areas on main roads where the ice is thick and it will take a while for the salt to have an impact," Ellis said in a news release.

For the time being, crews will focus on main roads, then move into subdivisions later Thursday morning, Ellis said.

The county-wide travel advisory has been lifted.

