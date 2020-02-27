Porter County lifts travel advisory; County, courts will open with 2-hour delay

Jonathan Miano, The Times
PORTER COUNTY — A travel advisory has been lifted, but county offices and courts will open Thursday morning with a two-hour delay.
As of 7 a.m., the drifting situations "are largely taken care of," said Curt Ellis, assistant to the Porter County Commissioners.
"Main roads have been salted, but there are some areas on main roads where the ice is thick and it will take a while for the salt to have an impact," Ellis said in a news release.
For the time being, crews will focus on main roads, then move into subdivisions later Thursday morning, Ellis said.
The county-wide travel advisory has been lifted.
Anthony Christopher Kyle
Arrest date: Monday, February 24, 2020 Age: 27 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 2000841
Charges: Misdemeanor battery
Mariah Colleen Dawson
Arrest date: Saturday, February 22, 2020 Age: 43 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 2000822
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI, endangers a
Richelle Lee Poe
Arrest date: Sunday, February 23, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2000832
Charges: Felony battery, 5 FEL
Laura Lee Antrim
Arrest date: Monday, February 24, 2020 Age: 50 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000848
Charges: Felony MV/OWI prior
Jonathan Uslysses Harmon
Arrest date: Monday, February 24, 2020 Age: 28 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 2000843
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Austin Robert Simpson
Arrest date: Saturday, February 22, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000823
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI/BAC+.08%-LESS
Antonio Arellano
Arrest date: Saturday, February 22, 2020 Age: 36 Residence: Wheatfield Booking Number: 2000825
Charges: Felony drugs/manufacturing
Jefferey Russell Holmes
Arrest date: Saturday, February 22, 2020 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000820
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI, endangers a
Nicholas Salvador Treba
Arrest date: Sunday, February 23, 2020 Age: 41 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 2000837
Charges: Misdemeanor Battery
James Austin Brennan
Arrest date: Saturday, February 22, 2020 Age: 50 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000821
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI, endangers a
Timothy Daniel Johnston
Arrest date: Sunday, February 23, 2020 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000838
Charges: Operating while being HTV
Charles Henry Trumble
Arrest date: Sunday, February 23, 2020 Age: 59 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000839
Charges: Murder
Ann Marie King
Arrest date: Saturday, February 22, 2020 Age: 49 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 2000815
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI/BAC+.08%-Less
