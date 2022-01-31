Porter County likely to modify ARPA plan

VALPARAISO — Porter County is likely to change gears on how it will spend federal stimulus money based on public input received so far.

Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, plans to propose that a steering committee and three subcommittees determine how the $33 million in the American Rescue Plan Act devoted to the county should be spent.

Of particular concern during public comment periods at county meetings was the original plan’s $5.5 million for renovations at the Memorial Opera House, including connecting that structure with the 1860 sheriff’s residence next door. That plan calls for the Memorial Opera House staff to use the historic building next door for offices and storage, freeing up lobby space at the opera house.

The Porter County Museum, which is currently housed at the sheriff’s residence, is planning to move across the street in several months when the Aster & Gray boutique moves to its new location. The museum will then have a better HVAC system for preserving artifacts. The old jail — the county’s second — will continue to be used by the museum as it interprets what life at the 1871 jail was like.

Blaney, who was reluctant to discuss her plan in detail before her fellow commissioners get a chance to weigh in, said that she hopes other funding can be arranged for the Memorial Opera House project and that it can be kept on the same timetable.

The three subcommittees that would do the heavy lifting in determining what the county needs and how ARPA funds might effectively address the issues are infrastructure; nonprofits and employers; and mental health and homelessness.

Public comments have noted that Housing Opportunities gave tents to homeless people last summer because of lack of space to house those people.

The county’s first ARPA plan — which commissioners had stressed was meant to be revised — called for a $25,000 study to determine what the county’s biggest mental health needs were. Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, championed that cause.

County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said council members, along with commissioners, get suggestions submitted through the county’s website, porterco.org.

The council held a public input session at the Memorial Opera House in December. The subcommittees, as well as the steering committee, will do their work in public. “I think they’ll all have some public input,” Rivas said.

“That will be the perfect time to address the issues,” he said.

The county already has been receiving a lot of good ideas, Councilman Andy Bozak, R-at large, said.

The council received a number of suggestions last week.

Walt Breitinger said clean water infrastructure should be a priority.

Local Izaak Walton League President Gary Brown said 17 churches are helping house homeless people this winter. “Homelessness is a time bomb waiting to happen,” he said. “It’s in every part of Porter County.”

He also urged the county to plan for the public health emergency to last a couple more years. “The whole state is red, redder than red,” he said. “The things should plan should be proactive for the extension another two years.”

Valparaiso City Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, thanked the council for showing true leadership in listening to the public’s suggestions. “You’ve got my respect,” he said.

“I’m glad we’re pressing the reset button on this,” Sheila Sweeney said.

